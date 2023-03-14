Neighbours Who Hadn’t Met in 40 Years Fell in Love After Meeting on Dating Site

Two neighbours who lived steps away from each other for 40 years without ever meeting fell in love in the most unexpected way

The duo, namely Chris Place and Michelle Tooby, connected on a famous dating site, the Nextdoor app

They have been dating for seven months, and none of them has regrets; they are planning to marry each other

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A couple who met on a networking app, Nextdoor, have fallen in love.

Michelle Tooby, 42, Chris Place 44. They are now madly in love. Photo: Chris Place / SWNS.

Source: UGC

The funniest part of the story is that the two were neighbours for 40 years, and they never noticed each other.

According to Metro, Chris Place, 44, was using the social network for hunting for bargains when he spotted Michelle Tooby, 42.

After seeing her profile picture and being immediately lovestruck, Chris decided to drop Michelle a message, and the pair began chatting.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Only when the couple went on their first date did they realise they had much in common.

They had played in the same park as kids; both had children at the same school and, incredibly, had never met, despite living only a few minutes apart their whole lives.

Chris and Michelle have been together for seven months and see much more of each other.

Chris said:

"It’s like it just wasn’t meant to happen until now. It was the last thing I expected. I was looking for something out of the ordinary and that’s exactly what I found."

While Mitchelle said:

"We’re planning for the future but I haven’t popped the question yet. It’s great because if we get married our surname will be Place-Tooby – like ‘place-to-be'."

Woman marries a next-door neighbour

Separately, a Zambian woman married her next-door neighbour when her husband of many years fell sick and became paralysed.

Rabison Mawere from Lusaka's Mtendere compound said he was diagnosed with a health condition that made him inactive in many ways in October 2021.

Speaking to Zambia's ABN TV, Mawere said he was shocked and devastated after his condition worsened and his long-time lover mercilessly left him for their next-door neighbour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke