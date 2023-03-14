An 80-year-old woman died alone in the Northdale Hospital, Pietermaritzburg, during the healthcare workers' strike

Poobathy Moodley’s loved ones were denied access to the hospital and were not informed of her death until days later

As the strikes continues to rage on, citizens have expressed anger, with many calling for it to be declared unlawful

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

PIETERMARITZBURG - The distraught family of an 80-year-old woman who died at Northdale Hospital has expressed outrage after allegedly not being informed of her death.

A KwaZulu-Natal hospital failed to inform an elderly woman's family of her death. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Poobathy Moodley was admitted to hospital three weeks ago and was surrounded by her loved ones up until the healthcare workers’ strike. She died on Thursday, 9 March, but her family was only informed on Sunday, 12 March.

Loved ones attempted to visit the 80-year-old but were turned away as there were no visiting hours during the strike. They also attempted to contact the matron on duty but to no avail.

Moodley’s son, Ravi Naidoo, expressed anger after not being informed of his mother’s death. Speaking to The Witness, he said he robbed was of seeing and speaking to his mother during her final days.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Naidoo urged others with loved ones in hospital to check in with them and claimed staff would not let them know if a tragedy occurred.

Meanwhile, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) vowed to intensify the public service workers’ strike from Monday. The union said the demonstration would show the government the seriousness of the workers’ issues, News24 reported.

Mzansi call for health workers’ strike to be declared unlawful

Pieter Landsberg said:

“Take Nehawu to court, the way in which they went about their strike was against our rights, ANC failed them, not the citizens.”

Charmaine Pillay commented:

“This hospital needs to be held accountable day in and day out there are poor services for decades.”

Preashani Ramsook posted:

“This strike must come to an end it's causing a big problem in the health sector, and this is so heartbreaking. May her soul rest in peace.”

Santosh Singh wrote:

“Sadly, this hospital is getting bad to worse. No matter how much attention is brought to the situation at this facility, nothing and no action is taken from anyone at the provincial or government level.”

Jenneitha Bramdaw added:

“It is better to employ people based on competency and character, especially in the health services.”

Pregnant woman dies due to healthcare worker strike in KwaZulu-Natal hospital: “No regard for life”

Briefly News also reported that a seven-month pregnant woman died after allegedly being denied medical treatment at a healthcare facility.

Thandokuhle Mlotshwa was involved in a hit-and-run accident while on her way to a routine hospital visit. She later died from her injuries after allegedly being denied access to the Northdale Hospital due to striking healthcare workers.

The 30-year-old victim was left reeling in pain on a hospital stretcher while paramedics tried to seek medical attention for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News