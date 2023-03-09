KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said striking healthcare workers will have blood on their hands

This comes amid the illegal protest action that began on Monday, 6 March, leaving medical facilities inaccessible

Many citizens are angered by the strike action and called for healthcare workers to remember the oath they pledged

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department has issued a stern warning to striking healthcare workers preventing patients from accessing hospitals.

The KZN health MEC issued a stern warning to striking healthcare workers. Image: @NkulieZondi

Source: Getty Images

Provincial Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane expressed anger over the illegal protest action that began on Monday, 6 March. She urged healthcare workers to avoid preventing others from accessing hospitals.

Simelane said striking workers turning away patients would have blood on their hands. According to TimesLIVE, several hospitals, community health centres and clinics were thrown into turmoil due to the strike action.

The MEC said health workers took an oath not to hinder people’s access to medical facilities. She called for union leaders to put an end to the strike.

Simelane also commended staff who worked “extraordinarily” long shifts during the strike. She added that the department is closely monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

According to IOL, healthcare workers affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union are demanding a 10% pay increase. The MEC also said the workers’ demands must be dealt with on a national level.

Mzansi reacts to striking KZN healthcare workers

Sakkie Pretorius said:

“They don't have pride in their work as a nurse. And don't care about people who need medical attention. It's a shame how nurses behave.”

Julyette Michelle Lewis wrote:

“Disgusting behaviour from nurses who pledge to save lives.”

Sophy Otarel Mongake commented:

“No, they shouldn't prevent us from getting treatment. We were not in HR when they accepted the salaries hau.”

Leonie Schwartz wrote:

“They are not actually allowed to strike, essential services, but they didn't listen to their complaints so that's why something happened like this.”

Bishy Bishop Nevhutalu added:

“This country is CHAOS.”

Pregnant woman dies due to healthcare worker strike in KwaZulu-Natal hospital: “No regard for life”

Briefly News also reported that a seven-month pregnant woman died after allegedly being denied medical treatment at a healthcare facility.

Thandokuhle Mlotshwa was involved in a hit-and-run accident while on her way to a routine hospital visit. She later died from her injuries after allegedly being denied access to the Northdale Hospital due to striking healthcare workers.

The 30-year-old victim was left reeling in pain on a hospital stretcher while paramedics tried to seek medical attention for her.

Source: Briefly News