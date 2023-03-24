Another beautiful baby girl has been added to the growing household of Meta CEO Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan

The Co-Founders and Co-CEOs at CZI announced that they were expecting another baby to the delight of netizens

Zuckerberg took to Facebook to announce the birth of their little bundle of joy who is called Aurelia

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Mark Zuckerberg is now a father of three girls!

Mark Zuckerberg with his new daughter Aurelia, Priscilla Chan with Aurelia (r). Photos: Mark Zuckerberg.

Source: UGC

Mark Zuckerberg and wife Dr Priscilla Chan announce birth of baby girl

The 38-year-old Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Meta and his wife, Dr Priscilla Chan, welcomed their third child together, baby Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg.

The proud dad took to his Facebook page on Friday, March 24 to announce the birth of their beautiful bundle of joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Along with the cute post, Zuckerberg also shared sweet photos of the couple with the newborn, soaking up the first few moments with their baby girl.

"Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing," he captioned the post.

Zuckerberg and Chan announced they were expecting another child on September 22.

The Co-Founders and Co-CEOs at CZI, also share other daughters August, 5, and Maxima "Max," 7.

Zuckerberg, Wife Priscilla celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

In May 2022, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg celebrated ten years of marriage with his cherished wife, Priscilla Chan.

The two got married in a low-key wedding attended by less than 100 guests who thought they were coming to celebrate Chan's graduation.

In celebration of the milestone anniversary, Zuckerberg showed off their wedding photo on Facebook which they had recreated to celebrate the day.

"10 years married and half our lives together. Here's to more adventures," posted an excited Zuckerberg on his Facebook page.

While celebrating with his wife and online followers, Zuckerberg fished out a photo from their wedding day to show how far they had come. "And the same photo from our wedding 10 years ago!" he said.

Vivian Wu:

"Awww I love this, and now with the girls’ playhouse in the picture. Congratulations and happy anniversary, Mark and Priscilla!"

Mohsin Jafar:

"Happy anniversary to you both. You both look like a modern-day Cinderella story."

Abospitter:

"Stay blessed King. True love is everything. I’m glad you’re enjoying your blessings with your soulmate by your side."

Baraa Habab: ·

"Congratulations Mark and Priscilla, I wish you a life full of vitality and constant activity with happiness."

Kim Kardashian under fire for allegedly preparing to launch skincare and toy line for 9-year-old North West

In other news, Briefly News reported that Kim Kardashian is always catching strays from social media users. After registering two businesses for her daughter North West, the business mogul and reality television star recently came under fire.

Kim Kardashian is following in her mother, Kris Jenner's, footsteps and is on a mission to create generational wealth for her four children.

According to The Sun, the mother of four recently filed trademarks for her eldest daughter, North West's, business lines. The nine-year-old is reportedly set to launch a skincare range which includes non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturisers, skin lotions, skin creams and cleansers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke