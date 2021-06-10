Meet the 42 Year Old Doctor Who Dances With Any Patient That Comes for Check Up

Dr. Tony Adkins from California in the US is popular among medical practitioners and his patients alike owing to his unique way of attending to sick people

The 42-year-old man ensures he dances with his patients each time they come for check-up and is a good one at that

He stated that dancing with them not only improves their physical condition but is the best therapy

A medical practitioner in the United States has added some flavour to his style of discharging his duty to patients.

The doctor named Tony Adkins is popular for always dancing with his patients whenever they come for check-up.

Tony Adkins has been dubbed the Dancing Doctor Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Everyday Heroes

The 42-year-old, according to Everyday Heroes on LinkedIn, seeks to uplift the spirits of his patients through dancing.

Why he dances with his patients

According to the California-based special neurosurgeon, dancing is the best therapy.

He added that it not only improves their mood but the patient's physical condition.

Social media users sure loved his style and took to the comment section to express it.

Miguel Mojado said:

"This is a doctor who can lift the burden off your shoulders. He is also entrusted to care for the most fragile and innocent among us. Kudos for adding fun to the healing arts!"

Gary Barker reacted:

"It’s amazing when medical doctors view their care from a more wholistic approach. Understanding that our mind is powerful, our heart is fragile and our bodies often follow those leads. I’m pretty sure he is creating hope with his patients and maybe that’s the best medicine he can administer. Tony Adkins, keep dancing!!!"

Kimberly Martin wrote:

"This made my entire day! We need more highlights of genuine people. People trying to bring smiles and joy. Instead of hearing about the crash or the loss of life one the news, rewire our brains to look for the positive."

Sian Weekley remarked:

"I agree with Dr. Adkins--DANCE AND LAUGHTER! I would be much more positive about doctor/hospital visits if this was the norma!

"Maybe a new approach to daily HR life??"

Nigerian doctors vibe to popular song with cool moves

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nigerian doctors showed creative Gbese moves as they danced to Naira Marley's song I'm Coming.

A Twitter handle @Naija_PR that posted the video tagged it as:

"Our Doctors sef sabi."

The short clip which has been watched thousands of times had Nigerians talking and trying to determine the setting of the video.

While some said that the video was shot in UCH, others said that it is in OAU. The video got people appreciating the hard work that Nigerian doctors invest into their work.

