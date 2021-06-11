Soup Day: Kind Men Unexpectedly Donate Bread to Community Soup Kitchen

- A local woman has headed online to express her gratitude for a few very thoughtful delivery drivers

- The men shared bread and other goodies with the non-profit organisation, which will all be used in an effort to feed the community's poor and hungry

- Mzansi social media users adored the sweet story of compassion and giving, taking to the comments section to share their heartfelt reactions

A local woman has expressed her gratitude for a group of delivery men who kindly went out of their way and donated to her organisation.

The sweet post

Taking to popular Facebook forum #ImStaying, which aims to share touching stories about locals doing good for one another, the woman shared that the men usually stop by at the soup kitchen during their tea breaks.

However, this particular day the men decided they wanted to give back. They came bearing gifts in the form of loaves of bread, meant to feed all the hungry people who rely on the charity.

The woman was certainly touched and shared this lovely message:

"The courier guy drivers pass by our area to collect teas. They saw our work and brought us bread today. Wooooooow. We will have more soup this Friday. Yipeeeee. Its unbelievable. We are sooo grateful. To God be the glory," she wrote.

Social media reactions

Mzansi social media users were definitely inspired by the giving men. Many praised God for such generous spirits.

Check out some of the comments below:

Morongoe Maluleka said:

"Indeed to God be the glory."

Joy Williams said:

"May God continue to all of you. Continue to serve God by feeding people."

Silindile Ngobese said:

"Ncaaaw God is good and may He bless the courier guys extensively."

Judy Springer said:

"Keep up the good work. Soup kitchens are a lifeline for the poor and disadvantaged. It provides someone with at least one meal a week where previously there was nothing. Keep going and God bless."

In some more news about generosity in the community, Briefly News previously reported that the Singletons have gone through difficult times in the recent past after losing two family members to cancer.

It was therefore another blow when it dawned on them that they were set to be evicted from their house on Fisher Street in Warren.

Having rented the house they live in for 13 years, they were heartbroken to learn that the landlord intended to sell it.

Home is where the heart is

That would have forced them move out this summer, ejecting the family from a neighbourhood the children have called home since they were young, Fox reports.

"There are so many memories here," revealed one of the children.

Among the memories embedded in the house are those of their brother KJ, who passed on from leukaemia in 2018.

"I don't want to leave because I feel like his spirit lives here, and I don't want to be separated from it," reiterated Lassandra.

The landlord agreed to sell them the house, but then the Singletons did not have enough money for a down-payment.

Wonderful neighbours

They have a lot to thank the neighbours for, who not only stood by them during the loss of family members but have also joined hands to ensure they are not evicted from their house.

They set up a campaign to raise money for the family while another neighbour donated funds from her business to help them put a down-payment on the house.

"They help everybody, and they are so kind to everyone that I just love them so much," said a neighbour.

So far, the campaign has raised $5,000 with the target set at $50,000 by July.

