Social media users have continued to dig up old moments involving late prophet TB Joshua as they mourn his passing

A recent video has emerged of his early beginnings where he cooked for the church and served members water

There was a scene where he was mobbed by children of church members and another where he played the drum

Nigerians, political figures as well as love of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) who passed away on June 6 have continued to mourn his death.

Many have taken to the internet to share rare moments they had with the late prophet, one of which is an old video of his early start as a man of God.

Late TB Joshua was mobbed by kids from the children church in a scene from the video Photo Credit: Screen grabs from video shared by @kingtundeednut

In one such video shared by @kingtundeednut on Instagram, Joshua exhibited humility among church members and workers.

TB Joshua as a cook and caregiver

The cleric was seen in the Instagram video preparing meals for the church with the workers.

There was a scene where he offered water to church workers at the close of service and another where he was mobbed by children as he stormed the kid's unit of the church.

The video got many emotional as they praised his humility and selflessness.

@tkinzystar wrote:

"No one will see ur humble beginning but once you made it. They will call you oculltic man."

@totti_bamanga commented:

"Christianity has no other definition than Christ like,going to church doesn't make you a christian,do you love your neighbors as you love yourself?T.B Joshua was really an example of Christianity,his love for mankind,his generosity,his humbleness,no wonder other private jets owners where envious towards him alive and even in death....."

@official_emmyd stated:

"How can a man take records of his beginning if he’s not a man of vision. A man so saw tomorrow, sleep well sir.@

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that SCOAN had shared a video of the last service late prophet T.B. Joshua held before his passing.

Ondo-born Joshua died in the early hours of Sunday, June 6; a day after hosting partners meeting in the church.

These were his last words according to the video shared:

“There is a time for everything. A time to come here and a time to return home after service. Let us watch and pray.”

Interestingly, while delivering his pre-birthday message, Late Prophet Joshua disclosed that he would not be able to celebrate his birthday due to happenings around the world. The SCOAN founder, however, instructed his followers that the day should be dedicated to prayer and fasting.

