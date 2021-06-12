Sekhukhune United have been awarded three points which means that they won the GladAfrica Championship and they have been promoted to the DSTV Premiership

Sekhukhune went to court after Polokwane City had failed to follow the rules regarding under-23 players on the team roster

Royal AM and TS Sporting wanted the decision to award Sekhukhune three points set aside but the decision had been upheld

Sekhukhune United has won its case for promotion after the application by Royal AM and TS Sporting to have the decision by Hilton Epstein's SC ruling that awarded Sekhukhune three points reviewed was set aside.

The outcome of the case declared Sekhukhune the winners of the GladAfrica Championship.

Sekhukhune United has been promoted to the DSTV Premiership after winning the GladAfrica Championship. Photo credit: sekhukhuneunitedfc

Source: Instagram

This means that Sekhukhune is promoted to the DSTV Premiership and the three points awarded to the team put them on top of GladAfrica Championship log which is also ahead of Royal AM.

The decision is binding and final and Royal AM will go to the playoffs against Chippa United according to the Daily Sun.

Controversial decision

According to the rules at least five under-23 players need to be on the team list on the day of the match, Polokwane City had failed to do this resulting in Sekhukhune being awarded a 3-0 win, the maximum allowed to be awarded in such cases.

