The South African Premier Soccer League has ordered Chippa United to face Richards Bay in the play-offs on Thursday afternoon

This order comes as Royal AM recently dragged the league to the Gauteng High Court with an aim to stop the games from going ahead

Mzansi social media users have also weighed in on the ongoing saga and many have pointed fingers at the league

Despite facing a legal battle against Royal AM, the Premier Soccer League has instructed Chippa United to host their play-offs match against Richards Bay. The clash will be staged at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

It’s a new twist in the tale following the insistence by Royal AM to not honour their fixture against the fellow KwaZulu-Natal side, Richards Bay, on Tuesday.

Royal cited that they are the rightful champions of the 2020/21 GladAfrica Championship and therefore cannot play the games that will pave the way to their DStv Premiership qualification.

This comes after the PSL announced Sekhukhune United as the GadAfrica champions last weekend, meaning Royal would have to participate in the play-offs for them to gain promotion to the top flight.

Chippa United to welcome Richards Bay

According to TimesLIVE, Richards Bay chairman Sifiso Biyela has confirmed they will face the Chilli Boys on Thursday and that the interdict is none of their business. Biyela said:

“We travelled today [Wednesday]‚ but we were told yesterday. There is no court case in the morning tomorrow. The court case is on Friday. It has nothing to do with us. If the PSL has put an intention to appeal there is nothing stopping the games from playing.”

It is also reported that the case at the Gauteng High Court will be heard on Friday morning but it remains to be seen if Richards Bay will gain the full three points for the match that was scheduled for Tuesday.

PSL appeals the Royal AM interdict

The league’s governing body moved swiftly to release a statement regarding their intentions as far as the games are concerned. The PSL said in a statement:

“The Executive Committee of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) today resolved to urgently seek leave to appeal against the order handed down by the Honourable Mr Acting Judge Nyathi of the Gauteng High Court on the evening of Monday 14 June 2021. Acting Judge Nyathi interdicted the end of season promotion/relegation play-offs that were due to commence at 15h00 on 15 June 2021.

"The PSL has been compelled to seek urgent relief as the last day of the official season is the 30th of June 2021. Many player contracts terminate on that date and any further delay in completing the play-offs places the start of the 2021/22 season at risk."

Mzansi reacts to the ongoing saga

@MokoneNgwato said:

"Your grounds of appeal are weak, hopefully you have more than that to argue in court. You brought this to yourself.”

@MRaphahleloSA said:

"The match between Sekhukhune vs Polokwane City was played under protest. The decision should have been nice and swift. Now you waited and waited. What stopped you from making the decision there and then? Now how are you going to get yourself out of this? We need new leadership.”

@Mabankbruk said:

"What is stopping the PSL from auto promoting the two best teams in the Glad Africa championship and relegating the two worst teams in the PSL?”

@PitsoManSa said:

“We (Royal AM) won the league on field and you, on the boardroom decided to give it Sekhukhune. Sisazolwa nje ay kancane. Aluta continua.”

Royal AM files interdict against PSL

In other sports-related articles, Briefly News reported that it seems there is more drama involving GladAfrica Championship side Royal AM and the Premier Soccer League.

This comes after the KwaZulu-Natal club has made it clear they will not participate in the play-offs. The club has dragged the league to court following the ruling that they will not play in the DStv Premiership next season but to contest for their promotion via the play-offs.

According to the latest media reports, a source has told Daily Sun that the club has appealed the decision to automatically promote Sekhukhune United.

