The video of a soldier getting married to a civilian man has got many wishing they were in the army too

In the clip shared online, members of the force took over the ceremony with military precision as they entertained guests

The bride wore her uniform in place of a wedding gown as she marched around with great fitness and class

It is not every day one sees the wedding of a military officer. Whenever it happens, it is always a show to behold.

The video of a female soldier getting married has got people talking about how a military wedding could be such a sweet occasion.

What a beautiful show

During the ceremony, men of the force brought their band crew as they ushered the event with their basses and trumpets.

At a point, co-female soldiers did a parade and marched to the bride dressed in her regalia. They presented a sword to her as a mark of honour.

Soldiers formed walls along both sides of the aisle, using their swords to create a parabolic cover and the groom and his wife walked through.

Watch the first video that summarises the event below:

A second clip showed the moment the sword was presented:

I want to be a soldier too

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

dearbody_abuja said:

"I want to be a soldier. God bless her home."

maereey__ said:

"So beautiful!!!"

sugar___plumm said:

"My baby girl doing so well."

mom_nicki said:

"Goosebumps. Shey I no go become soldier like this."

yes_shes_vivian said:

"Super proud of you boo."

wura_tope_ said:

"Oooomo. Mad ooo, beautiful."

