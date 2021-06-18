Former Mamelodi Sundowns Striker Jeremy Brockie Enjoys Fine Form in Australia

Jeremy Brockie, who used to play for Mamelodi Sundowns as a striker, is hitting the right form in Australia with the Edgeworth Eagles

Brockie joined South African side SuperSport United in 2015; he switched to Sundowns three years later but failed to make his mark at Chloorkop

He was eventually shipped out to Maritzburg United before returning to Australia last year and is now enjoying his football Down Under

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie is enjoying fine form in Australia. The veteran striker is leading the attack for Edgeworth Eagles. Also known as ‘Sniper’, Brockie has impressed in the National Premier League Northern NSW since joining the current league winners.

Brockie completed his switch to the Eagles back in February as a free agent, a month before the start of the 2021 campaign. The former SuperSport United and Maritzburg United hitman didn’t struggle to revive his best form and netted when he made a second appearance for the Eagles.

KickOff reports that the latest statistics indicate that the 33-year-old New Zealander is the leading top scorer in the league with six strikes and will hope to retain his form in front of goals.

Brockie had a turbulent spell with reigning DStv Premiership champions, Sundowns, and was shipped out to the Team of Choice, where he also struggled. In the past two seasons in the South African top-flight, the bearded forward could only manage three strikes.

Brockie signs with Bentleigh Greens

Back in December last year, Goal reported that Brockie joined the Australian club Bentleigh Greens. The club said at the time:

"We are pleased to announce the signing of current New Zealand international Jeremy Brockie for the 2021 NPL season. Brockie comes to Bentleigh on the back of a very successful stint in South Africa with SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United."

Brockie leaves for Edgeworth Eagles

However, he left the side to join Eagles and the Newcastle Herald has it that the hitman entertained the move because of family reasons.

Brockie had spoken to the Eagles before that move and he has since switched to Edgeworth for family reasons. The Eagles will provide greater flexibility around training to allow Brockie to spend time with his family at home in North Queensland between matches.

