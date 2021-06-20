Father's Day: 10 Social media celebrations of fathers from all over the world

All over the world people are celebrating Father's Day by taking a moment to show appreciation for their dads.

Some of them are dads themselves, some for the first time. Briefly News took a look at what social media users had to say about Father's Day.

1. Tributes to dads who are no longer with us

"Think about #HeyWoody nearly every day, but today especially. What I wouldn’t give for one more round of golf to discuss my fade/slice and another thought on broadcast prep. Oh, how proud he’d be of his grandchildren too…you’d hear more about them than anything else. #FathersDay"

2. Substitute fathers

"Happy #FathersDay to me, not for being a Father, yet, but for being a teacher and a mentor to the countless kids that I meet and engage with in my daily activities. I believe I might have had some impact to some "

3. First-time fathers

Daniel Sugarman reflects on what it means to be a first-time father. Photo credit: @Daniel_Sugarman

Source: Twitter

"It’s my first #FathersDay. I don’t think I really had a clue what to expect, being a Dad, but it’s all worth it. The nuclear nappies, sleepless nights, being the stunned recipient of projectile vomits, my shoulder being used as a chew toy...it’s all worth it. I’m incredibly lucky."

4. Father's Day gifts

"I’m told to put on this tie for the whole day. I’ll comply #FathersDay"

5. Recognising that a dad sacrifices and supports his kids to reach their potential

"This man is one of the sole reason for where I am today. I will never forget his hardships, his dedication towards giving me a better life and showed me a path to follow and fulfilling my dreams. I love you more than anything, Papa."

6. Celebrating Father's Day together

"I can’t think of a better way to celebrate #FathersDay than to watch this Dad & his Daughter grooving to @ChakaKhan ♥️"

7. Video game dads

"Happy #FathersDay to video game dads!"

8. Dads and stepdads

"To all the fathers and father figures, I'm wishing you so much love on this beautiful #FathersDay! I'm thinking of my dad and my stepdad, both of whom I miss very much. Thanks for all you do!"

9. Any man can be a dad, the best dads are fathers

"Any man can be a dad but only the best dads are fathers. And only one dad can be Patrick Mahomes’ father. Happy #FathersDay to ALL fathers but especially The GOATFather"

10. Scientist dads with their sons

"Physicists with their scientific sons:

Albert Einstein with engineer Hans Albert Einstein

Richard Feynman with computer scientist Carl Feynman

Niels Bohr with physicist Aage Bohr

William Bragg with physicist Lawrence Bragg

Happy #FathersDay to all dads, step-dads, and grandpas!"

