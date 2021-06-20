Father's Day: 10 Social media celebrations of fathers from all over the world
by Stefan Mack
All over the world people are celebrating Father's Day by taking a moment to show appreciation for their dads.
Some of them are dads themselves, some for the first time. Briefly News took a look at what social media users had to say about Father's Day.
1. Tributes to dads who are no longer with us
"Think about #HeyWoody nearly every day, but today especially. What I wouldn’t give for one more round of golf to discuss my fade/slice and another thought on broadcast prep. Oh, how proud he’d be of his grandchildren too…you’d hear more about them than anything else. #FathersDay"
2. Substitute fathers
"Happy #FathersDay to me, not for being a Father, yet, but for being a teacher and a mentor to the countless kids that I meet and engage with in my daily activities. I believe I might have had some impact to some "
3. First-time fathers
"It’s my first #FathersDay. I don’t think I really had a clue what to expect, being a Dad, but it’s all worth it. The nuclear nappies, sleepless nights, being the stunned recipient of projectile vomits, my shoulder being used as a chew toy...it’s all worth it. I’m incredibly lucky."
4. Father's Day gifts
"I’m told to put on this tie for the whole day. I’ll comply #FathersDay"
5. Recognising that a dad sacrifices and supports his kids to reach their potential
"This man is one of the sole reason for where I am today. I will never forget his hardships, his dedication towards giving me a better life and showed me a path to follow and fulfilling my dreams. I love you more than anything, Papa."
6. Celebrating Father's Day together
"I can’t think of a better way to celebrate #FathersDay than to watch this Dad & his Daughter grooving to @ChakaKhan ♥️"
7. Video game dads
"Happy #FathersDay to video game dads!"
8. Dads and stepdads
"To all the fathers and father figures, I'm wishing you so much love on this beautiful #FathersDay! I'm thinking of my dad and my stepdad, both of whom I miss very much. Thanks for all you do!"
9. Any man can be a dad, the best dads are fathers
"Any man can be a dad but only the best dads are fathers. And only one dad can be Patrick Mahomes’ father. Happy #FathersDay to ALL fathers but especially The GOATFather"
10. Scientist dads with their sons
"Physicists with their scientific sons:
Albert Einstein with engineer Hans Albert Einstein
Richard Feynman with computer scientist Carl Feynman
Niels Bohr with physicist Aage Bohr
William Bragg with physicist Lawrence Bragg
Happy #FathersDay to all dads, step-dads, and grandpas!"
Source: Briefly.co.za