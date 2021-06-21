Somizi Mhlongo shows off his lit tennis skills, next Serena Williams

- Somizi Mhlongo decided to pursue his love for tennis and he shared his experience with fans on social media

- Turns out, Somizi isn’t all that bad at smacking the ball and the clip on social media showed Mzansi that he’s got skills

- Fans flooded the comment section, letting Somizi know that they too love tennis and that they are impressed with the way he hits a ball

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo decided to show Mzansi his tennis skills. Somizi shared a clip online and had the people cracking up.

Taking to social media, Somizi shared a clip of a tennis lesson he recently had. Turns out, tennis is one of Somizi’s favourite sports so he decided to make it a hobby.

In the clip, you can see Somizi running around after the ball, and he isn’t all that bad. My guy, we praise you for your perseverance.

Somizi shares his tennis experience in an amusing clip on Instagram

“Baby steps. My favourite sport.”

Somizi Mhlongo is a big fan of the game of tennis and has decided to sharpen his skills. Fans are impressed. Image: @somizi.

Source: Instagram

Fans share their own love of tennis with Somizi

Seeing his lit skills, fans took to the comment section of the post to let Somizi know that they too love tennis and how impressed they are with his skills. Somizi is a vibe!

@seipatimphuthi: “Hai SomSom, I'm joining you next time, it is also my favourite.”

@nikirakosa: “Also mine, love it.”

@light_ambi_black: “Forehand and backhand.”

