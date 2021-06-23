Mr Smeg has social media talking after an internet user decided to edit a pic of the tweleb in a stunning Rich Mnisi skirt

The local funnyman took a comical approach to his alterations to the snap, revealing a little more than just Mr Smeg's red kettle

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to the joke but a couple defended the masculinity of African men in high fashion skirts

It seems Mr Smeg's request for a trendy, high fashion skirt may have backfired as one local man took it upon himself to edit a hilarious picture. The edited snap features Mr Smeg in a toga-like skirt, giving Mzansi just a little bit too much information.

Mr Smeg is turning heads in a one-of-a-kind skirt. Images: @michael_bucwa/Instagram, @MimiReeds/Twitter

Mr Smeg expresses his desire to rock a stunning Rich Mnisi leather skirt

The jaw-dropping snaps were first shared by Twitter user @RealMrumaDrive after Michael Bucwa, aka Mr Smeg, mentioned that he might be interested in a unique Rich Mnisi skirt. The brown leather skirt features high-end pleating work and a stunning belt to watch.

But it seems @RealMrumaDrive had other plans for the skirt, editing a hilarious snap of the tweleb in the luxury item, looking all sorts of ridiculous.

Mzansi social media users defended the design of the beautiful skirt

While it seems the silly pic was meant to poke fun at Mr Smeg's masculinity, many social media users quickly jumped to his defence in the comments section. Still, others poked fun at what they thought to be a glimpse at the Tweleb's very private parts.

Check out some of the comments below:

@DjTMix_SA said:

"Bo mmata..."

@Matema_ said:

"Xhosa men wear skirts. The Masai wear skirts.Nigerians wear dresses. Eitlike come to think of it, African men wear skirts/dresses."

@MaisakaMothepu said:

"Mr Smeg is that you? I'm here if you need a shoulder to cry on."

@mtyeni84 said:

"Lol I thought that was balls, kanti nhaaa that's a kettle."

@Donald_KingPDK said:

"I can see his kettle..."

More interesting news on Mr Smeg

In more news about the famous kettle-head, Briefly News previously reported that the notorious Michael Bucwa, aka 'Mr Smeg', opened up in a recent interview with Briefly News. The internet celeb shared riveting information about his life, upbringing, and all the interesting details that make the man behind the red kettle.

The unfiltered Q&A took place @brieflyza's official Twitter page.

Mr Smeg's early childhood growing up with his grandparents

Bucwa gave us a close look into his upbringing with his grandparents. The kettle enthusiast shared that he was born in Gqeberha in 1984 and will be celebrating his 37th birthday on the 26th of June. He spoke very lovingly of his grandmother:

"My Granny gave me my name MNCEDI which means someone that helps people (Shoulder To Cry On lol) . She taught me a lot, trained me to be the man I am now. She taught me emotional intelligence and how to treat others. The power of forgiveness and many other things."

What exactly made Mr Smeg so famous, was it just the kettle?

The internet icon went on to share how he got his start in social media. Feeling a little lost and isolated during the most stressful parts of the pandemic, Bucwa decided he'd take to the internet, posting snaps of himself and his red kettle travelling to all sorts of places.

"I was barley active on social media platforms , so when covid-19 hit it changed everything. The country went into lockdown and I was stuck alone for more than 2months. That's when I became highly active on Twitter" he said.

Best online hookup, was it Lasizwe?

The Smeg enthusiast is also well known for shooting his shot on the internet with more than just a few celebrity crushes. He's even gone on a lunch date with Lasiwe!

Asked who is favourite date of all time was, Bucwa had this to say:

"Dr Zickie @MakaLino_S was the best one. She has a beautiful soul. we had lots of fun. We might go on an a second date."

Future plans for the talented internet celebrity

Closing off the Twitter Q&A, Bucwa shared a few of his dreams for the Mr Smeg brand. The businessman definitely has plans to expand his influence, taking his red kettle and the rest of his products all across the globe.

"I want to travel internationally with the kettle. I would also like to work with the tourism industry. Travel in style and lunch with Mr Smeg is a great marketing tool. Mr Smeg is the people's brand and I love the people who support me," he enthusiastically ended.

