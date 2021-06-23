Auditor General States Eastern Cape Municipality Misused Covid19 Funds

The botch was unveiled by Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke while addressing the portfolio committeesording to various reports

The botch was unveiled by Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke while she addressed the Parliament's Portfolio Committee

Tsakani Maluleke revealed delays in finalising projects while payments were made under questionable circumstances

An anonymous Eastern Cape municipality was discovered to have mismanaged the Covid-19 relief funds designated to water and sanitation services.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke unveiled this on Tuesday when she spoke to the portfolio committees on the results of the local government audits into Covid-19 relief expenditure.

The auditors discovered delays in completing projects and that payments were processed despite there being no requisite progress on projects to be confirmed.

Maluleke stated that the auditors revealed that there were no consequences in place to guarantee integrity of PPE as there were questionable storage practices and impractical storage management processes, according to IOL.

Following reports by TimesLIVE Maluleke unveiled an broad unpleasant image of the abuse of Covid-19 funds in the local government sphere. The substantial cons that were prevalent in municipalities namely uncompetitive and unfair procurement processes resulted in the failures in the managing of emergency funds.

Eastern Cape housing takes a big blow

Previously, Briefly News Minister Lindiwe Sisulu recently announced that the Eastern Cape Housing Department was unable to complete a housing project in the area with the R338 million budget, leaving Duncan Village residents in “temporary transitional residential units".

Covid-19 delays

According to the Human Settlements Minister, Covid-19 regulations meant that many contractors were unable to complete their work while the pandemic also resulted in a shortage of material supplies.

Sisulu also revealed that the money, which was meant to build houses in Duncan Village, was then reallocated to four other provinces; Gauteng, Western Cape, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga, News24 reports.

Corruption and looting allegations

Meanwhile, the Mail & Guardian has reported that residents of the Duncan Village are not happy in their temporary homes and have referred to them as "a waste of money" and a means for looting funds meant to build housing. Many of them also questioned why they were moved from one shack to another shack.

