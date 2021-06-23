Former Kaizer Chiefs Skipper Backs Returning Stuart Baxter

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Tefu Mashamaite has backed Stuart Baxter after the latter was brought back in as the head coach of the Soweto-based club a fortnight ago

Mashamaite believes Chiefs has what it takes to lift the CAF Champions League title with the side gearing up for their second-leg semi-final against Wydad Athletic Club at the FNB Stadium on 26 June

Baxter headed the Soweto giants between 2012 and 2015, in the process, winning two league and cup titles apiece

Stuart Baxter has received a nod of approval on his return to Naturena from Kaizer Chiefs ex-captain Tefu Mashamaite.

Baxter was unveiled as the Glamour Boys' new head coach on the heels of the club's separation with Gavin Hunt a fortnight ago. The 67-year-old joins the club on a 2 year contract with an additional 2 years as an option.

Mashamaite, who enjoyed good times with Baxter during the latter's first stint with the club between 2012 and 2015, during which time he secured two league and cup titles apiece.

"Look, I mean he was the last one to win silverware, so why not bring him back? I'm sure the reason that Chiefs group won silverware is [that] there was a certain structure that made sure the results were delivered at the end of the day," the former centre-back said in a comment to KickOff.

"He was a man in charge. I know he's a student of football, so I'm sure he will be bringing new ideas, like reconstructing what was lost when he left.

Mashamaite added that he has holds every confidence that Chiefs are capable of winning the CAF Champions League, where they hold a 1-0 aggregate advantage heading into the second-leg semi-final clash against Wydad Athletic Club at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

"I wish all the best for him. The club is in the semi-final, so it would be nice if they win it and take it from that momentum going forward. The whole of South Africa has to rally behind them," added Mashamaite.

Stuart Baxter not planning a major overhaul at Kaizer Chiefs

Newly-appointed Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says he will not make drastic changes at Naturena. This comes after Baxter was unveiled by the Soweto giants on Wednesday afternoon.

Previously, Briefly News reported that while speaking to the media at his unveiling, the former SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana boss has made it clear that he intends to ensure there is continuity.

Baxter has also acknowledged his predecessors such as Steve Komphela and Gavin Hunt, among others, saying they were not bad managers. According to the SowetanLive, the 67-year-old coach insists he will find a balance at Naturena as he looks to bring back the glory days.

