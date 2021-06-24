Sesame Street Features 2 Gay Dads for 1st Time in 51 Years

Sesame Street featured two gay fathers during its recent episode

The producers of the classic show noted they were proud to be part of people celebrating Pride Month with the episode

The episode was celebrated widely with many people noting how brave the producers were

For the longest time now, matters to do with the LGBTQ community has been an issue discussed in hush tones, especially when children are involved as consumers of the information.

Kids' Show Sesame Street producers celebrated Pride Month in the best way possible. Photo: Alan Muraoka - Alan on "Sesame Street".

However, the producers of the popular classical Sesame Street show which has been on air for over five decades decided to introduce the topic through one of their recent episodes.

While marking and celebrating Pride Month, the producers thought it wise to show a type of family that has never been seen in the show in its 51-year history of the famed children's television show.

Sesame Street, through its recent episode dubbed Family Day, which was aired last week featured a married gay couple of two fathers living with their daughter.

According to Today.com, one of the dads named Frank, a role played by Alex Weisman, and another dad named Dave, played by Chris Costa, along with their daughter Mia, played by Olivia Perez, joined the neighbourhood family in a move that surprised the Big Bird at a party.

Briefly News understands one of the characters in the show noted that "all of our families are so different."

The part was celebrated by many people including Alan Muraoka, the co-director of the episode and an actor who plays the owner of Hooper’s Store on the show, who shared his joy about the special storyline.

"Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion. So I' am so excited to introduce Nina's Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street. I am so honoured and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode. Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!" Muraoka wrote on Facebook.

The same was echoed by GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis who also applauded "Sesame Street" for the ground-breaking episode.

"The ‘Family Day’ episode of Sesame Street sends the simple and important message that families come in all forms and that love and acceptance are always the most important ingredients in a family," Ellis tweeted.

