Singer Mmatema Pulls Pregnancy Joke on Her Hubby: "Are We Pregnant"

Mzansi singer Mmatema pulled a pregnancy joke on her husband, Tshepo Gavu, and his reaction was so priceless

The former Idols SA contestant shared the video of the whole thing on her Instagram and had her followers laughing out loud

In the teaser of her new episode on her YouTube channel, Mmatema talks about how couples who are in love say "we are pregnant" when they are expecting a child and her hubby thought that she was talking about them

Singer Mmatema pulled a hilarious pregnancy joke on her hubby, Tshepo Gavu, and his facial expression was priceless. The singer took to social media recently and posted a teaser of an episode that has been uploaded on her YouTube channel.

Singer Mmatema pulled a pregnancy joke on her hubby. Image: @mmatema

Source: Instagram

In the post the musician shared on Instagram, she speaks about how couples say " we are pregnant" when they are expecting a baby. He hubby did not waste time and interrupted her. He thought she was talking about them. Gavu pulled a hilarious facial expression and asked:

"We, are we pregnant?"

Mmatema had to calm him down and explain that she was talking about other couples. ZAlebs reported that Mmatema and her hubby are not really pregnant. The former Idols SA contestant captioned her post:

"Tried this whole fake it for the gram with my husband, ai ai, we're just as real as they come. It did not work out, instead he had one question on his mind the rest of the video."

Mmatema's fans took to her timeline to share their thoughts on the clip. Check out some of their comments below:

amahle_tuswa wrote:

"Everything is not for everybody."

bongie_ngwenya1 said:

"Ohhh, what a way start a day."

pepper_aries commented:

"This is theeee funniest couple video ever."

ratimmualefe asked:

"Why are you shocking the poor man?"

mmusi_mason_nkewu added:

"I love how Mr. G looks at you. Pure and true love over there."

Mmatema and hubby celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mmatema and her hubby celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, 16 February. The singer took to Instagram to wish her hubby Tshepo Gavu a happy anniversary.

She shared a hilarious clip of the two of them enjoying a romantic moment during their anniversary. The TV presenter captioned the video:

"I love you always @tshepoga, happy anniversary best friend."

Mmatema and her hubby have one child together and usually post snaps of their beautiful family on their timelines. Mmatema's hubby reacted to her post:

"I love my wife."

Instagram users took to the talented singer's comment section to with her a happy anniversary, petjapinkie commented:

"Happy anniversary to you family... you are dearly loved by my heart."

