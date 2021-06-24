Beautiful Lady Celebrates Graduating From University With Cute Photoshoot

A Nigerian lady has celebrated becoming the latest graduate in town in a remarkable fashion on social media

In a LinkedIn post announcing the feat, Kemi Kumolu shared an adorable photoshoot she took with her academic gown

Nigerians reacted to her post with kind thoughts with many tipping the young lady for more successes in the future

Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian lady as she recently completed her undergraduate program.

The lady, Kemi Kumolu, who couldn't hide her excitement took to LinkedIn to break the news to her followers.

Kemi shared adorable photos as she announced her graduation from university Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Kemi Kumolu

Kemi said she finished from Landmark University, Kwara and studied electrical and electronics engineering.

She shared beautiful photos in which she struck different poses while rocking an academic gown.

Her post read:

"I graduated with a B.Eng in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Landmark University. I am grateful to God and my family for being with me through out the entire process."

Social media users tip her for future successes

In reaction to Kemi's post, social media flooded her comment section with nice thoughts.

A good number of them wished her glorious feats in years to come.

Oluwafemi Adaraniwon said:

"Congratulations. Greater exploits shall you do in Jesus mighty name amen settled. Welcome to favor and grace market."

Subomi Adekoya commented:

"A very big congratulations to you Kemi Kumolu. Soar."

Oluwaseun Okubena Ojeifo reacted:

"Go girl, congratulations."

James Catanese wrote:

"Awesome job."

Courage Egbude remarked:

''Congratulations Kemi."

