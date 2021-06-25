Tory Lanez has claimed that he was involved in a car accident on Thursday, 24 June and he even suspects foul play

The rapper was travelling in an Uber when another car smashed into his whip before it veered off the road and crashed into a gas station sign

Tory took to Twitter and suggested that the vehicle he was riding in was targeted by someone who wanted to crash into them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Tory Lanez suspects foul play after the vehicle he was travelling in collided with another car in Sherman Oaks, Calif. The rapper was riding in an Uber when the accident took place on Thursday, 24 June.

According to reports, Tory shared a clip of the black SUV that got damaged on the hood and the bumper after the collision. It is still unclear what caused the accident.

Tory Lanez was involved in a car accident and suspects foul play. Image: @torylanez

Source: Instagram

Rap-Up reports that the other vehicle that smashed into the Toronto-born rapper's car crashed into a gas station sign. The outlet reports that Tory wrote on his Instagram Story:

"We almost just died. We got into a car accident in a fu**in’ Uber."

The superstar later took to Twitter and posted about the accident. He suggested that he may have been targeted.

"It almost felt like someone knew to crash into us."

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to the news of the accident and Tory's claims. Check out some of their comments below:

@MelaninMa6ic said:

"We should hear both sides, but I feel like he's just trying to demonize his Uber driver. The drivers supporters are gonna be there for him tho! Did anyone see it actually happen? Maybe he wasn't even in that car. Maybe he's just talking about this for clout. I need all the facts."

@WednesdayyyBorn wrote:

"He's trying to destroy the Uber driver's career. Clearly!!"

@BrownEyes323 commented:

"Targeted? Please, the other driver probably thought there was only 1 person in the car until he hopped down from the car."

@HijungsChoker said:

"Well we need to hear the other driver's side of the story before we jump to conclusions."

@bajaxprincesa wrote:

"We need to wait until all sides of the story come out. How do we know he was really in a car accident or he's just clout chasing."

@teeD2X added:

"I feel like he’s lying, he wasn’t in a car accident. The truth will come out soon!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Tory Lanez raps about Megan Thee Stallion's shooting in 'Money Over Fallouts'

In other news, Briefly News reported recently that Tory Lanez opened up about the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper has released a new 17-track album titled DAYSTAR and in one of the songs he raps about the incident.

The star discusses the incident in a new song on the album called Money Over Fallouts. In the song, Tory raps:

"Megan, people tryin’ to frame me for a shooting. How the f*ck you get shot in your foot it don't hit no bones or tendons?"

In another part of the song about the 12 July incident, Tory, 28, denies that he shot the Savage hitmaker. He raps:

"Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on a affidavit knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest."

Tory's name trended on Twitter after he apologised to his fans for his silence following the incident.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za