Kaizer Chiefs have officially announced that coach Stuart Baxter will not be available to lead the team on Saturday evening versus Wydad Casablanca

This is due to the delayed release of Baxter’s work permit, however the side will be guided by Arthur Zwane against Wydad

The Soweto bigshots are gunning for a convincing victory to book a spot in the final of the CAF Champion League and will play at FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs are set to be without coach Stuart Baxter for their eagerly anticipated CAF Champions League encounter against Wydad Casablanca at home. Amakhosi will welcome the Moroccans for the second leg of the semi-final at FNB Stadium.

Baxter is still waiting to sort out his work permit before taking over the technical team. Chiefs have announced that assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will be in charge.

The English manager was also not available to lead the team last weekend as they won their opening leg via a 1-0 scoreline.

Kaizer Chiefs address Stuart Baxter’s situation ahead of Wydad clash

The club’s corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa is quoted by The South African, saying Zwane will lead the Glamour Boys. He said:

“There is no change. They have their method – I’m sure that is known by them only. But the fact is that whatever and however they are dealing with it‚ it got us a lead from the first leg and hopefully the same will happen in the second leg. So we are happy. We are happy with how Arthur is leading the whole thing on the pitch and gelling well with the players. It’s working. Baxter's instructions look like they are reaching the players.”

According to TimesLIVE, Baxter’s work permit situation is still unchanged and he will continue to watch from the stands in the second leg, which will be staged at the iconic FNB Stadium.

Chiefs are looking to bag a convincing win or at least a goalless draw to reach the final of the competition. The former Bafana Bafana duo, Baxter and new head of technical and the academy Molefi Ntseki, have continued to form a formidable and experienced brains trust in the build-up.

@Emj8723 said:

"All the Best Amakhosiiii ase Africa yonkana."

@TTOfficialSA said:

"Stay focused. We are going to take this thing. I am more than convinced. Amakhosi for life. Good luck."

@Tobisani1 said:

"All the best boys we love you make us proud."

Wydad Casablanca increase bonuses for each player if they beat Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday

Remaining with stories regarding Chiefs, Briefly News reported that ahead of their tight CAF Champions League semi-final clash against Kaizer Chiefs this weekend, Wydad Casablanca president Said Naciri has increased the bonuses to motivate his troops.

Naciri is serious about reaching the final of the inter-club tournament and is hoping the offer will ensure they reverse the 1-0 loss his team suffered at home last weekend.

Media reports in North Africa suggest that the boss has promised an improved remuneration for individual players for a win over Amakhosi.

KickOff reported that the originally agreed bonus of 60,000 dirhams has been raised to 80 000 dirhams, which roughly translates into about R127 000 for each player.

