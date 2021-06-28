BASA Speaks About the Impact the 2 Week Ban Will Have on the Alcohol Industry

The Beer Association of South Africa released a few statements about the alcohol ban which was implemented over the weekend

The ban is expected to last 14 days but BASA is concerned about the detrimental effects it will have on businesses and people

Briefly News received two of the statements from BASA's Nicole Mirvin on Monday, 28 June, regarding the ban

The Beer Association of South Africa released various statements regarding the alcohol ban which was released over the weekend. During their discussions with the government, BASA stated that it was acknowledged that the main driver of infections was large gatherings and the failure to wear masks and social distance.

BASA stated that the industry has supported the regulations that focus on restricting large gatherings and require businesses and citizens to maintain protocols related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three previously bans on alcohol caused over 7 400 job losses in the beer industry while R14.2 billion was lost in sales revenue and over R7.8 billion was lost in excise duties and taxes - this is according to two statements released by BASA.

The alcohol industry has been negatively impacted by the lockdown and the Beer Association of SA released two statements about it. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

How the ban will impact the illicit alcohol trade in South Africa

An alcohol ban, according to BASA will not have the desired effect on the industry. BASA said it will increase the illegal trade of alcohol which, at the moment, comprises of a massive 22% of total alcohol consumption in SA.

The above resulted in R11.3 billion being lost to the government last year with little to no observance in illegal outlets resulting in increased interpersonal crime and violence.

The impact the ban will have on employees and others working in the industry

BASA stated that the country does not have the option to go in through another hard lockdown with yet another alcohol ban. South Africa's slow beginning to the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out is reportedly regrettable which imposes extra restrictions that may lead to further job losses and bankruptcies which is not viable.

BASA added that businesses should not be susceptible to paying for the government's shortfalls in terms of the pandemic.

BASA's conclusion on the lockdown regulations and new restrictions implemented

With all the comments made by the association, it reiterated that the current curfew should remain in place with a ban on gatherings, increased policing and enforcement that will ensure that the citizens of SA are protected while the country battles the third wave.

What the travel ban in Gauteng means for tourism in South Africa

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the country was recently moved to Alert Level 4 where the banning of the sale of alcohol was immediately prohibited to stop the spread of Covid-19 infections. On the other hand, a travel ban was issued for Gauteng.

Leisure travel to and from Gauteng is prohibited. Blessing Manale, National Tourism Spokesperson, stated that it is too early to tell what the impact of the 14-day restrictions will have on tourism in Gauteng.

Speaking with Briefly News, Manale said that the understanding and the reality is that the lockdown implication on tourism is the same in Gauteng as in all provinces due to the additional restrictions on movement.

Source: Briefly.co.za