Ayanda Borotho's Facebook Account Has Been Hacked and She Warns Others

Ayanda Borotho has been hacked on Facebook and took to social media to plead with her fans to not engage with the content

The actress is known for covering a lot of topics on social media and feels that this time she might've landed in trouble

Ayanda has previously spoken about bullying and GBV, expressing that these unfortunate incidences have to come to an end

Actress Ayanda Borotho claims her safety has been jeopardized. Her Facebook account has been hacked, she revealed on Instagram.

According to Ayanda, the hackers are posting inappropriate content on her account. She urged her followers to disregard any communication from the page.

"My Facebook page Ayanda Borotho has been hacked. The security on my Facebook account has been compromised and hackers are now posting inappropriate content on my page."

"I urge those who follow the page not to entertain messages or any kind of contact from this page. Thank you," she said.

She last posted on her Facebook page last week, when she started a conversation about polyandry. Since then, the page has been posting movie snippets. Ayanda is a vocal celebrity who frequently discusses issues that her followers can relate to on her social media platforms.

Ayanda discussed workplace, school, and relationship bullying a few weeks ago. She stated that bullying occurs everywhere and described various types of bullying.

"Let's not fool ourselves. Bullies are everywhere. They are in our workplaces posing as our bosses or HODs telling us how useless we are, in our schools teaching children and calling them stupid," said Ayanda.

Ayanda Borotho says that bullying is a reflection of poor parenting

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi citizens are outraged with the state of bullying in the country and actress Ayanda Borotho is one of them. This comes after the tragic death of 15-year-old Lufuno Mavhunga, who died after apparently committing suicide because of bullying.

Taking to social media, Ayanda expressed her disappointment at the incident. She wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, talking about how parents should take responsibility for how their children treat others.

"A people hell-bent on normalising what is inhumane because that’s how every pillar of society treats them. Our children are a reflection and extension of us," said Ayanda.

The actress then spoke about how bullies are everywhere and also touched on GBV and rape. Ayanda thinks that these tragedies exist because of bullying and it should come to an end.

