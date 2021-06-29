Man Meets New Mom Who Says Baby Daddy Is Ghosting Her, Mzansi Reacts

South Africans are reacting to a man’s post who says he just met a new mother who was ghosted by the father of the baby before even leaving the hospital after giving birth

Many feel the missing guy was just a boyfriend and not the real father but others seem to relate to the post, saying young women are frequently victims of such behaviour

The situation has sparked differing comments from many in the rainbow nation, revealing what a relevant societal issue it is

A woman who had just given birth discovered that the father of the child just vanished into thin air. A post by Sidwell Sibiya has captured the attention of many social media users.

The account holder’s bio, @MalumSid, suggests he is based in Mpumalanga and says he met a beautiful woman in a taxi coming from the hospital after having a baby.

However, the father was nowhere to be found and many digital community members are now reacting and sharing their views.

The post reads:

“I'm in a taxi sitting next to this lady with a newborn baby. Athikimi, she got discharged from the hospital today and ubaba wengane is nowhere to be found."

@LesibaMosetlha said:

“Most of the ladies leave the hospital alone, you will find her carrying the baby and a bag. So I have developed a tendency of helping to carry the baby when I see one passing by my ward and accompany them to the taxi rank, which is outside my workplace.”

@SihleMasuku6 said:

“God works in mysterious ways, you do not have to be a biological father to father a baby comrade, take your blessing and budget for diapers, you are a father now.”

@Heldah9 said:

“Take over bro, God blessed you indirectly. That baby will take care of you one day.”

@MalumSid said:

“I have my own wife to worry about.”

@BruceSphosethu said:

“The real father or the boyfriend?”

@Mmapunka said:

“Hold her hand and just tell her konke kuzolunga.”

@Tera4rm said:

“Father will only claim if she’d given birth to decuplets.”

@Sharon2102 said:

“Almost 80% of youth go through that... Some of us bo ntate ba chabile the very same day osa mmotsa gore ur preg. So bra just be a shoulder to cry on.”

