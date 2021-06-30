Generous Man Pleads for Help Finding a Job for Neighbour Who’s Losing Everything

A Johannesburg man is pleading with the online community for help finding a job for his neighbour, who is on the verge of losing everything

Lucky Motsumi says his neighbour has just lost his job; he's a qualified security officer but is willing to work hard in any position

The account holder’s post is receiving plenty of positive reactions and many have shared a number of employment vacancies

A Johannesburg man is pleading for help on social media; he wants to get a job for one of his friends. The social media user says a guy he’s renting with on the same property has just lost his job.

Lucky Motsumi, @Dat’sME_L says his jobless neighbour is a qualified security officer and now wants to sell some of his furniture to ensure he stays afloat.

The story has attracted many of his generous Mzansi followers and Briefly News looks at the reactions as far as trying to help this jobless and humble guy.

A generous man is pleading for help to get a job for his neighbour. Image: @DatsME_L/Twitter

The post reads:

“The guy renting in the other room is going through what I went through last year and I'm so helpless. His contract ended about 2 months ago. Now he needs to sell his bed and TV and just to go market at Johannesburg. Anyone who can help with a security job. He's qualified.”

@BridgeGP said:

“I'm selling my stuff too, to think I was going through this alone... ai it’s tough, but we'll bounce back.”

@FesityAppl said:

“He should go to Bidvest Protea Coin HQ Gate 4 in Centurion and drop his CV there, maybe something might come up.”

@KiddoMqubane said:

“Does he only want a security job?”

@DatsME_L said:

“No, it can be any job. Just he's qualified and competent as a security... But anything right now will do.”

@PassatDithebe said:

“I'm going through that too. I even asked my Facebook people to hook me up.”

@AckneyMishack said:

“Please advise him to try CIVA Risk Management I work in one of the premises they protect. Those guys are always hiring, he might be lucky. Their address: 57 Migmatite Stree, Zwartkops, Centurion. Am just broke now, I'd like to contribute that he reach the place.”

‘Haibo’: Mzansi reacts to a desperate job seeker’s cover letter

Still on stories regarding jobs, Briefly News reported that a jobless man decided to go an unusual route as he looks for a job to make ends meet. This comes after a letter that is circulating on social media where an unknown job applicant decided to hilariously apply for a position.

An unidentified job seeker has written a cover letter expressing his wish to join a certain company but the tone of the letter has caught the attention of the online community.

It seems that a particular manager passed away and the job-seeking man spotted an opportunity to land his dream job.

Source: Briefly.co.za