Mzansi actor Warren Masemola shared a heartwarming intimate video on social media to celebrate his son's birthday

The baby just turned one and Warren is thankful to be his father, he even called him an emperor which gave the timeline the feels

Mzansi social media users are so happy to see the actor enjoying fatherhood and took to the comments section to congratulate him

Warren Masemola took to social media to wish his son a lovely first birthday. The actor is clearly loving the dad life and he couldn't wait to share the special moments he's had with his son online. Warren captioned the post:

"An Emperor/Sultan was born on this day, we love you Mansa."

The heartwarming video showed Warren meeting his son for the very first time after being born and he was moved to tears. The footage also showed a touching moment where Warren held his son for the first time and handed him to his mother.

Warren Masemola gave the timeline all the feels when he shared sweet moments with his son. Image: @warrenmasemola

Mzansi social media users are touched by Warren's video on Instagram

Social media users were touched by the video that Warren posted and were happy that he shared such a sweet moment with them. Check out some of the reactions below:

lesedi_job said:

"Happy 1st birthday to your beautiful son. May God continue to bless your family abundantly."

djsbulive commented:

"Congratulations my brother. Well done guys. May God bless you."

sthakgoroge said:

"You had me tearing up Warren! Happy birthday young King."

rre_maseng commented:

"The boy is blessed to find himself having to address such an important figure as his father."

