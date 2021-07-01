A young American woman got the surprise of her life after she headed to the doctor's office and found out that she was a entire 36 weeks pregnant

According to her post, she had only visited the doctor because she was experiencing acid reflux and did not expect to hear that she was expecting a child

Many people were left just as shocked as she was by the post and swiftly headed to the comment section where they shared their surprise

Imagine visiting a doctor for a small issue and finding out you are eight months pregnant. A young woman with the Twitter handle @RevonniAdams unfortunately experienced exactly this after she visited her local doctor.

Heading online, the young woman shared how she was experiencing terrible acid reflux. She then headed out to the doctor and discovered that she was a whole 36 weeks pregnant - and it was quite shocking.

This woman visited the doctor and found out she is 36 weeks pregnant. Image: @RevonniAdams

"Not me going to the doctor for an acid reflux problem and being told I'm actually 36 weeks pregnant? Nahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh," she captioned the post.

Unbelievably, there were more women in the comment section who had experienced similar things. Many people however also just headed there to express how blown away they were at the post:

@asanda_tee said:

"I’m triggered, went in for cramps. Only to find out I’m 7 months pregnant, he’s turning 3 now."

@NaOH_basic said:

"Say it isn't true. Please answer the questions above. Periods? Contraceptives? Belly? Symptoms? What was happening? Oh Lord, please not me."

@KeletsoNtlekoa2 said:

"I went to a doctor coz I was constantly bloated and constipated, doctor checked me it was 1pm, around 5:36pm I gave birth to a baby boy, he's 8 months old now. I often lie awake at night and wonder if he's really mine, I had no symptoms of pregnancy at all."

@DrJazzyD_ said:

"Wait, did you get your period still? Because I’m literally suspicious about my body all of a sudden gaining weight and I have a belly. I often wake up with a little breast pain but no nausea and I been having periods but they have been late, my last prego test said error."

