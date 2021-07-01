Cindy Mahlangu and football player Bongani Zungu are definitely still together and she just confirmed it in a recent post

Bongani tagged Cindy in a post on social media that she shared, clearing the uncertainty many had regarding the status of their relationship

It was rumoured that Bongani had cheated on Cindy during lockdown and people were sure she had left him in the dust – they were wrong

Cindy Mahlangu and football player Bongani Zungu have been on the heat ever since cheating rumours surfaced. However, by the looks of Cindy’s social media, the two are doing just fine.

The stunning former Scandal! actress recently shared a post Bongani made of him and her to social media, settling the rocky assumptions surrounding the status of their relationship.

In the post, Bongani and Cindy’s hands are on top of one another, looking real cosy and loved-up. If you thought these two had parted ways, you were clearly wrong!

Cindy Mahlangu shared a sweet post Bongani Zungu tagged her in on social media, settling relationship rumours. Image: @cindy_thando

Source: Instagram

Cindy and Bongani fell in love quickly and were one of Mzansi’s favourite celebrity couples. Everything seemed perfect until February this year.

Rumour had it that Bongani cheated on Cindy while attending a party that took place during lockdown. Brother broke the actual law and relationship law, same time. With Bongani having cheated on his ex-fiancée Khanyi Cele, people were not surprised when hearing the rumours.

However, it seems Cindy and Bongani are good. Whether sis forgave him or the rumours were not true, no one knows, all we know is that there ain’t no trouble in paradise.

Somizi admits that cheating wouldn’t be a deal breaker for him

Somizi made it clear that a little cheating was not enough to end a relationship. Speaking on Metro FM’s #AskAMan segment, the media personality said that if he was cheated on 75 times, he would forgive the same number of times.

Briefly News reported that Somizi said that he was not strong enough to leave a cheater and would rather get dumped instead of leaving.

With all the drama that’s been going on between him and Mohale, people were not sure whether Somizi was speaking from experience or not.

@babymabuyiza said:

“Somizi said he is not strong enough to leave a relationship once he gets cheated on, he forgives 75 times, he forgives until the cheater dumps him.”

