Dog Nods and Juggles Ball in the Air As It Plays With Group of Men

A dog showcased that animals and humans can make a great football team as it played with a group of men, happily dribbling and chasing after the ball

The dog dazzled the group of men as it nodded and juggled the ball in the air, all of which has been captured in a video that has gone viral

The men seemed impressed with their pet's performance, likewise, social media users erupted in a hail of good laughs and amusement

A dog has become the talk of the internet as it was seen playing football with a group of men.

In a video shared by Victoria Toumit on LinkedIn, the domestic animal showed great team effort as it nodded and juggled the ball in the air with its forelegs.

The dog showed great team playing ability as it passed the ball around on its forelegs LinkedIn/Victoria Toumit

The men numbering four appeared to be amazed by the dog's display and continued to pass the ball to it as they watched out for more sizzling ball moves.

At some point, the ball veered off the field but the dog again played the role of ball boy in retrieving it.

Social media users were full of praises for the dog

Kind thoughts trailed the performance of the dog in the video. One user cautioned against the dog's constant jumping, which he said could affect its health.

Veronique Graus said:

"Beauty and Brains, what a Wonderful dog! Does anybody know what kind of dog this is??"

Kerry Eldon wrote:

"Cool Yes dogs are happier when they play or work I own two German Shepherd’s the 2 always wants to do something and always happy when you come in the front door I took them to Tennessee when we went on vacation and they just loved it."

Shadrach Chimwaza commented:

"The dog seems pretty impressed by what these humans have been able to learn."

