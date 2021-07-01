Thapelo Mokoena Loses His Gogo: “Thank You for the Life Lessons MaKhumalo”
- Thapelo Mokoena took to social media with some heart-breaking news of a loved one who recently passed
- Sharing an appreciation post in MaKhumalo’s honour, Thapelo explained what an important role she played in the family and how her passing has left a huge gap that can never be filled
- Fans, friends and fellow celebs took to the comment section to extend their condolences to Thapelo and his family
Thapelo Mokoena and his family are in mourning as they recently lost a loved one. Sharing the news, Thapelo reflected on this gap that this loss has left.
Taking to social media to pay tribute, Thapelo explained how MaKhumalo was a vital part of their family, the rock that kept them strong, the wisdom in times of uncertainty and loving arms whenever you needed.
Thapelo’s gogo was 92 when she passed, a ripe age that held many memories, a lot of wisdom and an irreplaceable soul.
“Yesterday afternoon uGogo, one of the Women who home-delivered Me to Life called it a day. 92 Years of God’s absolute Divinity & Presence. A God Force!”
Sincere condolence to Thapelo and his family. May MaKhumalo rest in peace and her invaluable lesson keep on teaching.
Thapelo posted:
Fans and fellow celebrities took to the comment section of Thapelo’s touching post to pay their respects and extend their love and support.
@mphopopps said:
“Condolences to you and your family, king. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time.”
@nyanisodzedze shared:
“In Power may This Queen rest bro. Blessings to you and your family.”
@sellocnn commented:
“Sending love brother.”
Thapelo Mokoena and his beautiful wife Lesego serve cool parent vibes
In less heavy news, Thapelo Moekena and his beautiful wife Lesego went on a little day outing where they served major #CoolParents vibes. Just because they are parents doesn’t mean they can’t be cool.
Briefly News reported that taking to social media, Lesego shared a snap of her and Thapelo at the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton.
It looks like the two were attending a day vibe event at the Polo Club. Thapelo and Lesego were dressed to impress as always and reminded peeps that parents can be trendsetters and goal servers too!
@stunkie1 expressed their love for Lesego and Thapelo:
“I love you guys sooo much!”
