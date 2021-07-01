Thapelo Mokoena Loses His Gogo: “Thank You for the Life Lessons MaKhumalo”

Thapelo Mokoena took to social media with some heart-breaking news of a loved one who recently passed

Sharing an appreciation post in MaKhumalo’s honour, Thapelo explained what an important role she played in the family and how her passing has left a huge gap that can never be filled

Fans, friends and fellow celebs took to the comment section to extend their condolences to Thapelo and his family

Thapelo Mokoena and his family are in mourning as they recently lost a loved one. Sharing the news, Thapelo reflected on this gap that this loss has left.

Taking to social media to pay tribute, Thapelo explained how MaKhumalo was a vital part of their family, the rock that kept them strong, the wisdom in times of uncertainty and loving arms whenever you needed.

Thapelo’s gogo was 92 when she passed, a ripe age that held many memories, a lot of wisdom and an irreplaceable soul.

“Yesterday afternoon uGogo, one of the Women who home-delivered Me to Life called it a day. 92 Years of God’s absolute Divinity & Presence. A God Force!”

Sincere condolence to Thapelo and his family. May MaKhumalo rest in peace and her invaluable lesson keep on teaching.

Thapelo posted:

Fans and fellow celebrities took to the comment section of Thapelo’s touching post to pay their respects and extend their love and support.

@mphopopps said:

“Condolences to you and your family, king. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time.”

@nyanisodzedze shared:

“In Power may This Queen rest bro. Blessings to you and your family.”

@sellocnn commented:

“Sending love brother.”

Thapelo Mokoena and his beautiful wife Lesego serve cool parent vibes

In less heavy news, Thapelo Moekena and his beautiful wife Lesego went on a little day outing where they served major #CoolParents vibes. Just because they are parents doesn’t mean they can’t be cool.

Briefly News reported that taking to social media, Lesego shared a snap of her and Thapelo at the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton.

It looks like the two were attending a day vibe event at the Polo Club. Thapelo and Lesego were dressed to impress as always and reminded peeps that parents can be trendsetters and goal servers too!

@stunkie1 expressed their love for Lesego and Thapelo:

“I love you guys sooo much!”

