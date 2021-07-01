Mzansi Rappers Frank Casino, Riky Rick Tag Team on New Drop ‘Forever’

Frank Casino is making a resurgence as the local rap sensation prepares to dish out his new offering titled Forever

The rapper recruited the services of his day-one industry peer, Riky Rick, on the track as he looks to blaze the radio airwaves this winter

Forever drops on Friday, 2 July, along with the music video while a young snippet of it is available on social media for fans to see

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Two of the freshest Mzansi rappers in the game Frank Casino and Riky Ricky have teamed up to deliver the goods with a track titled Forever as July takes off.

The former has not dished out some new music in a hot minute, although he has been putting in the work behind the scenes with his freestyles, No Talk and I Cannot Lose, among two such.

Mzansi rappers Frank Casino and Riky Rick have come together for a smashing winter hit titled 'Forever'. Image: @frankcasino, @rikyrickworld/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In the run up to his highly-anticipated album, according to the online urban music platform SlikourOnLife, Frank Casino has decided to spoil his fans with a new single and music video.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The single drops on Friday, 2 July, with the reliable addition of Casino's day-one industry peer, Riky. A young snippet of the music video has been made available for fans to snack on while they await the full serving.

Riky's name got dropped in a recent interview with Mihlali Ndamase on a YFM podcast on Youtube, where the social media influencer was asked who her celebrity crush is locally.

After some pushing and prodding by the hosts, Ndamase finally admitted she finds the Nafukwa record-maker attractive but quickly explained that the concession did not mean that she wants to be with him.

Riky Rick drops new song, #Ungazincishi trends on social media

Riky dropped a new summer banger at the start of October, last year, and fans gave a stern nod of approval. Briefly News reported at the time that the rapper trended on social media after he released the epic single titled Ungazincishi.

The star's fans, who had been waiting for him to drop a new project, took to Twitter to praise him for giving them a dope track in time for the festive season.

The hashtag #UNGAZINCISHI was trending for a while after the release of the track, which featured Focalistic and Tyler ICU.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za