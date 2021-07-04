Zuma Not Going to Jail on Sunday as ConCourt Agrees to Hear Appeal

Former president Jacob Zuma was due to hand himself over to the police to begin his 15-moth jail sentence on Sunday but this will not happen

The Constitutional Court has granted Zuma leave to appeal his sentence and he will not be expected to hand himself over on Sunday

The former president maintains his innocence and his supporters have vowed to protect him and prevent the police from arresting him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Former president Jacob Zuma was scheduled to go to prison on Sunday but this has now changed after the Constitutional Court has agreed to hear his appeal.

The 79-year-old former president has been given the opportunity to challenge the 15-month jail sentence imposed on him after he was found in contempt of court according to The Guardian.

Zuma has maintained his innocence and his supporters have rallied to his home in Nkandla to support him.

Jacob Zuma will not have to go to jail on Sunday after the Constitutional Court agreed to hear his challenge. Photo credit: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Al Jazeera reported that one of Zuma's reasons why he should not go to jail is that he would be at high risk of death from Covid-19 and that he has a medical condition.

COPE urges police to act against former president's "private army"

The Congress of the People (COPE) has urged the South African Police to take action against former president Jacob Zuma's private army outside Nkandla.

Armed groups are camped outside the former president's home and have promised to stop any attempt to arrest Zuma.

They have identified themselves as the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

MKMVA warns that South Africa will be "torn apart" if former president is arrested

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the MKMVA held a press conference outside former president Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla. They threatened that if Zuma was arrested it would plunge South Africa into violence.

MKMVA national spokesperson, Carl Niehaus had already warned the ANC that it was unwise to arrest Zuma and that there would be dire consequences.

"Our country would be torn apart. There will be instability and unrest," he said.

He doubled down on his threat and said that the MKMVA would protect the former president and would not allow him to be arrested according to News24.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za