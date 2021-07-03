Zuma: Cope Urges Police to Act Against Former President's "Private Army"

The Congress of the People (COPE) has warned that the existence of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) is a threat to South Africa

The MKMVA is camped outside Nkandla and is a de facto "private army" that has sworn to prevent former president Jacob Zuma from being arrested

Zuma is due to hand himself in on Sunday, 4 July to start serving his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court

The Congress of the People (COPE) has urged the South African Police to take action against former president Jacob Zuma's private army outside Nkandla.

Armed groups are camped outside the former president's home and have promised to stop any attempt to arrest Zuma.

They have identified themselves as the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

The scores of people are in violation of the lockdown regulations and other laws such as discharging their firearms.

According to IOL, COPE leader Lekota warned had warned the ANC about the MKMVA and that the organisation was illegal. He also warned that the MKMVA could become a threat to the ANC and the authorities.

MKMVA warns that South Africa will be "torn apart" if former president is arrested

The MKMVA held a press conference outside former president Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla. They threatened that if Zuma was arrested it would plunge South Africa into violence.

MKMVA national spokesperson, Carl Niehaus had already warned the ANC that it was unwise to arrest Zuma and that there would be dire consequences.

"Our country would be torn apart. There will be instability and unrest," he said.

He doubled down on his threat and said that the MKMVA would protect the former president and would not allow him to be arrested according to News24.

Zuma plans on addressing South Africa on Sunday

Former president Jacob Zuma will address South Africa on Sunday, the same day he is due to hand himself in to begin his 15-month prison sentence.

Zuma has made a number of last-ditch efforts to avoid jail time by making an application to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to prevent Police Minister Bheki Cele from arresting him.

He is also asking the Constitutional Court to review the 15-month jail sentence imposed on him after he would found in contempt of court.

