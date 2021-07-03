Former president Jacob Zuma has announced that he will address the nation on the day he is due to hand himself over to the police

Sunday is the day that Zuma is supposed to start serving his 15-month jail sentence after being found in contempt of court

Zuma is pulling out all the stops in an effort at avoiding jail time; he has launched an application to interdict Police Minister Bheki Cele from arresting him

Former president Jacob Zuma will address South Africa on Sunday, the same day he is due to hand himself in to begin his 15-month prison sentence.

Zuma has made a number of last-ditch efforts to avoid jail time by making an application to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to prevent Police Minister Bheki Cele from arresting him.

Former president Jacob Zuma will address the nation on the day he is due to hand himself over to authorities. Photo credit: Krisztian Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg, Bocsi/Bloomberg

He is also asking the Constitutional Court to review the 15-month jail sentence imposed on him after he would found in contempt of court.

Social media reaction to the news that Zuma will address the nation on Sunday

@shelly_soms:

"Don't undermine the court order, Zuma defies the court order u exactly know what will follow when such action occurred, Don't take SA for a joke you guys please comply with the court order then the rest will follow."

@KwaneleSamuel:

"Zuma defying the court order isn’t the problem, it’s how they went about it that’s a problem. Judges Zondo doesn’t have the right to convince a Constitutional Court to charge Zuma. There are steps to be followed and he has rights as a citizen, you can’t take that away from him."

@khayelitshakapa:

"Interesting, so anyone can be convicted, sentenced and just before you supposed to start your sentence you interdict police from taking you to jail? Is there a precedent for this or Msholozi is creating legal history?"

@seruleng:

"PMB high court won't intertain that nonsense if on Sunday he doesn't submit himself to correctional services on Monday police must arrest him."

@DrSonke_Africa:

"Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is now an acting chief justice he knows all about Zuma’s tricks and won’t entertain them…instead he will up the sentence to 36 months."

Former president aiming to use a loophole to get out of jail

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma is attempting a last-ditch effort to avoid jail time. Zuma is going to ask the Constitutional Court to review its own decision to arrest him.

He filed legal papers that cited a range of factors why he should not go to jail including the fact that he had not been sentenced in a trial.

According to IOL, Zuma also maintained that the presence of Judge Dhaya Pillay on the court panel that sentenced him amounted to a "contamination" of proceedings.

