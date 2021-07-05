Heh Banna: L’vovo Challenges President Ramaphosa to Take Lie Detector Test

Controversial South African musician L'vovo has once again sparked debate online with his statements against the government

The musician challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to take a lie detector test to prove that was not enemy agent sent by the Democratic Alliance (DA)

His poste was met with mixed reactions from social media users, while many laughed, others entertained his idea

L’vovo has once again ruffled feather on social media with his bold anti-Ramaphosa posts. The musician has now challenged the sitting president of the country to take a lie detector test to prove that he is not an enemy agent.

L’vovo seems to be of the belief that Ramaphosa is secretly working for the DA and sabotaging the ANC, taking to Twitter, he said:

“I wanna challenge our President to take a lie detector test if he really loves the ANC or which party does he support between the DA & ANC.”

His post was met with mixed reactions from social media users, although many were amused.

@mphozam7 said:

“The hate you have for Cyril it's turning you into something. It's like you even forget that you’re an artist not a politician.”

@memeguru said:

“Which president, the last time I checked South Africa doesn’t have one.”

@juliusthamana said:

“You should know Lie Detector Tests aren't reliable. In fact why the need for a test he's President of the ANC that alone should be enough.”

This is not the first time L’vovo has called out Cyril Ramaphosa’s government.

L'vovo calls State Capture investigations a huge scam

The musician took to social media to share his thoughts on South African scams. The award-winning musician said his favourite Mzansi scam was the news that the controversial Gupta family were running the country.

L'vovo doesn't believe that the Guptas stole billions from Mzansi when they were still living here. The star has become known for being very vocal about SA politics, especially on Twitter.

The Kwaito musician asked his followers on the micro-blogging app to also share their favourite Mzansi scams.

