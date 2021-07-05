A gentleman became a hero among his friends in a viral video after he was brave enough to take a girl's number in the presence of her father

The man was calm and unperturbed in the video, although many people expected him to react to the boy's request

Ghanaians have been expressing their varying thoughts on this

A young man in Ghana has been wildly celebrated by his friends in a viral video after he boldly confronted his crush in front of her father and took her phone number.

The video that is circulating on Facebook saw the young boy making gestures of victory after he successfully obtained what could have otherwise been a difficult means to reach the young lady.

What seemed interesting about the video was that the girl's father observed what exactly the boy was doing but he did not appear perturbed in any way, which is unusual for many Ghanaian fathers.

See the video below:

Below were some of the funny and interesting reactions in the comment section of the video.

Betty Nikki Nettey said:

"Dads are cool. He knows it is a man that will definitely marry his daughter so he has to give chance."

Cleopatra Budu indicated:

"How will he know if she has given the father's number to him?"

Lawrence Antwi mentioned:

"He should check the number well, it could be the dad's number..."

Nana Osei opined:

"When a father can’t provide for his daughter, he doesn’t have control over her, may God bless us with money so that our daughters never lack anything in this life."

Boy Turns Hero; Hailed by Friends as Video Shows him Taking Girl's Number in Front of her Father Credit: Vim Buzz

Source: UGC

In other news, Briefly News reported that a university freshman has got many talking as he protested the high cost of getting gowns for matriculation ceremonies in institutions.

The unidentified student, in photos shared in Igbo Rant HQ Facebook group, attempted to overuse the clothing material.

He wore it in preparing meals and also went to bed in the academic gown. Famousblogng reports that the young man had rented the gown for R175.

Nigerians recount their experiences on the issue of matriculation gowns. @dundunempire commented:

"Before... I paid for R175 gown and they said gown has finished..."

Source: Briefly.co.za