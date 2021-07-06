A local woman certainly has no regrets after rejecting one seriously romantic girlfriend proposal

The passionate man had prepared a stunning beach picnic with snacks and gifts fit only for his future bae

The woman's rejection came as a surprise to many social media users, but there's an unexpected ending to this story!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A local woman is shaking things up online after sharing the cringe-worthy story of how she turned down a man's girlfriend proposal. The sweet man had prepared a hilltop picnic overlooking beach waters, but even that couldn't land him this choosy woman.

This stunner has no problems with rejection. Images: @sianfergs/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @sianfergs shared her story. The lucky lady had been seeing her guy for some time when the two decided to spend the day picnicking near the beach in Simon's Town:

"He gave me flowers and set up up a picnic for us with all my favourite snacks. Then he asked me to be his girlfriend. I said no tho," she writes in part.

@sianfergs goes on to shares beautiful pictures from the disastrous day. An idyllic picnic table is set out near the coastline, decked out with wine, bread and the pretty pink roses she'd been offered.

But there's a twist to the story as the woman reveals she did in fact say yes later, her man just needed a little lesson in patience.

"We eventually did get together, I just was not ready to say yes at the time! (And he was very patient)."

Social media users were definitely all the way here for this juicy story. Many can't imagine what the next episode of this saga-filled relationship will bring.

Check out some of the comments below:

@KesterWaterloo said:

"Was it the bread that put you off?"

@LLMagpie said:

"Props to this dude for putting himself out there like this. I hope he took it well and y'all had a nice picnic anyway."

@RobynPorteous said:

"I was not expecting that plot twist."

@GoddardCaroline said:

"But did he take you to see the penguins???? That would have sealed the deal fo’ sho’."

@michezoe_ said:

"Understandable, I would’ve probs done the same."

@ChrisMumbeck said:

"Had us in the first half, not gonna lie."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Man brags after buying his bae a new iPhone, Mzansi accuses him of chasing clout

In other interesting relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a local man has left South African social media users with a sour taste in their mouths after sharing a snap of the iPhone he just bought for his girlfriend.

The Twitter flex certainly back-fired as many have passionately insinuated that he may be projecting a false lifestyle.

The controversial post was shared by Twitter user, @Ndi_Muvenda_ who shared a pic of the new cellphone along with this caption:

"Yesterday I took my girlfriend to iStore and bought her a new iPhone," along with a red heart emoji and a big black tick.

It's clear the young man felt immense pride for managing to afford the expensive purchase. The image displays his girlfriend and her freshly manicured hands holding the pricey iPhone as his foot peeps into the frame from the right-hand corner.

Social media users, however, were not as impressed by the phone. Many noticed the man had shared his post from a much cheaper Android device, accusing him of living out of his means to impress the partner.

Still, others felt the post was completely false and felt they had seen the exact images before.

Check out some of the comments below:

@uMashonisa_ZN said:

"And wena you are Tweeting from Android."

@AndiswaMbatha10 said:

"We've seen this tweet before."

@LuckyNzima4 mockingly wrote:

"That time that tweet comes from Samsung J1. I'm proud of you bro indoda must sacrifice his happiness for his queen."

@RendaRama said:

"I hope you still have your sweater."

@smileyhlamii said:

"Huh!!!I saw this somewhere before."

@Reallenny1 said:

"But you are busy nabo android ton tom."

@Que_DBN definitely had enough, saying:

"Stop it bro!"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za