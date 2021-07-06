ANC's National Executive Committee Rejects Jacob Zuma Task Force Proposal

The ANC's national executive committee has rejected a proposal by some of former President Jacob Zuma's supporters to form a task force

The NEC meeting was called to discuss the current situation happening outside Zuma's home in Nkandla

Reports state that Zuma was asked to leave the NEC Zoom meeting as he was one of the main topics tabled on the agenda

A proposal for the formation of a special task team on former President Jacob Zuma's legal matters was rejected by the ANC's special national executive committee (NEC) at a meeting held on Monday.

In a media briefing by the NEC, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte stated that the meeting was called to discuss the developments in KwaZulu-Natal arising from the sentencing of Zuma for being in contempt of court.

Sources say former President Jacob Zuma was asked to leave an ANC NEC meeting that took place n Monday. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

According to SowetanLIVE, an anonymous member of the NEC told the publication that the proposal was brought forward in a report by the ANC's provincial leadership in KwaZulu-Natal. It is believed that the call for a task force was mainly influenced by Zuma's supporters.

Some of the reasons for the establishment of the task force were the ongoing presence of military veterans in the province who have been allegedly shutting down highways in the province and the number of Zuma supporters stationed outside his home in Nkandla.

The NEC rejected the proposal for a Zuma task force, stating that the NEC had other issues they needed to deal with in the country and Zuma's legal woes were not more pressing.

"All you need is the NEC deployees to be reinforced in KZN. We said Nkandla is not the only problem that we have in the country or in the province," said another NEC insider in a quote by SowetanLIVE.

Zuma kicked out of special NEC meeting as he was on the agenda

In a report by News24, Zuma is said to have been kicked out of the NEC meeting that took place over zoom on Monday. This comes after Zuma told journalists at his home in Nkandla on Sunday that he was a member of the NEC and therefore would be part of the meeting.

A source at the meeting told SowetanLIVE that ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe asked Zuma to leave the meeting since he was on the meeting's agenda.

Nkandla: Police Minister Bheki Cele vows to arrest all lockdown lawbreakers

Briefly News recently reported that in light of the recent dramatic scenes that played out in Nkandla, the Minister of Police Bheki Cele has vowed to throw the book at all those who flouted lockdown regulations.

Thousands turned up outside the home of former president Jacob Zuma in the last few days in a show of support over his Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judgement.

The ruling found Zuma guilty of contempt of court for which the then-Acting Chief Justice, Sisi Khampepe, sentenced the former statesman to serve 15-months in prison.

In response and in solidarity with the ageing Zuma, throngs of supporters headed to his homestead located in northern KwaZulu-Natal, before clashing with police at the weekend. Zuma since filed a rescission application on Friday, which effectively asks the court to set aside both the contempt order and the prison sentence.

