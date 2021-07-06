Thuso Mbedu is proving her levels over and over again, this time alongside Australian Hollywood actor Joel Edgerton

Seeing Thuso chilling on set with Joel, fans could not help but point out the fact that our girl is doing the most

Fans flooded social media with posts of Thuso and Joel, letting the world know that this Mzansi girl has made it

Thuso Mbedu is living her best Hollywood life, casually hanging out with big names like Australian actor Joel Edgerton, you know.

Sharing onset snaps on social media, Thuso flexed her stardom, showing her fans who she is currently working with. Sis is levelling up, hard!

Thuso Mbedu was sitting alongside Australian Hollywood actor Joel Edgerton on set, and Mzansi fans could not even deal with her levels. Image: @thuso.mbedu and @joeledgerton.

@KondloNkosana posted:

Seeing Thuso on set with Joel, fans could not help but comment. Peeps are so proud of how far Thuso has come and can only imagine the greatness she is yet to achieve.

@Ozzicle_H posted:

“At this stage Joel is rubbing shoulders with Thuso, she has made it.”

@ElaineCrow5 emphasised the fact that this is proof Thuso has made it:

Joel is an Australian actor who is famously known for his role as Owen Lars in the Star Wars series. Staring alongside someone of this stature is a huge deal for Thuso. The people of Mzansi are so proud of her.

Thuso Mbedu thanks the people of Mzansi for the unwavering support

South African-born actress Thuso Mbedu has shown gratitude to the people of Mzansi for their continued support.

Briefly News reported that the actress made her debut in Hollywood as Cora in The Underground Railroad and received massive backing from South Africans.

Thuso decided to take to social media to let her home country know that she saw and felt all the love. She posted:

“My fellow South Africans! Y’all showed up and showed off with the love. Thank you, thank you, thank you guys. From wanting to set aside a day to working on the dance (choreographed by Hungani Ndlovu) to rocking out in sneakers because they are my favourite thing: Thank you, I love you SA.”

