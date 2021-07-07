Scarlett Johansson is expecting a newborn very soon, and she, together with her hubby, are thrilled

The actress has kept the news a secret, even failing to appear or promote the movie Back Widow in which she starred in

This will be Scarlett's second child as she shares a daughter with Romain Dauriae, and the first for Colin

Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost are expecting their first child.

Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost at the red carpet. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin.

Source: Getty Images

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the actress is expecting her newborn very soon, and the parents-to-be are very thrilled.

Scarlett has reportedly kept the news a secret and keeping a low profile, even failing to promote the movie Black Widow, for which she is both the star and executive producer.

The actress has also chosen Zoom interviews in place of in-person appearances like her recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

This will be Colin's first child and the second for Scarlett, who shares a six-year-old daughter with ex-husband Romain Dauriae.

