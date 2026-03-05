Soli Philander, beloved South African actor, comedian, director, and presenter, has passed away at the age of 65

Tributes have poured in from government departments, political parties, and cultural organisations all over South Africa

Philander has been praised for his wit, warmth, and lasting impact on the arts and entertainment industry

WESTERN CAPE —South Africa is mourning the passing of Soli Philander, the celebrated actor, presenter, director, and comedian, who died on Wednesday, 5 March 2026, after a battle with cancer.

Tributes have poured in from government departments, political parties such as the DA, civil society groups and cultural organisations, highlighting his impact on the arts and entertainment industry.

Tributes from the government and political parties

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture under Minister Gayton McKenzie, expressed deep sadness over Philander’s passing, extending condolences to his family and everyone who admired his work.

The Western Cape Government’s Cultural Affairs & Sport department hailed him as “a legend of the South African arts,” noting that his wit and warmth brought shared stories to life on stage and screen, leaving a legacy that will inspire future generations.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) described Philander as “an icon of the South African entertainment industry,” acknowledging his invaluable contribution to arts and culture.

Afriforum’s Kallie Kriel said the passing of Soli Philander leaves a huge void in the Afrikaans world, in the arts, and in the country.

The Good Party called Philander a storyteller, who reminded us of ur humanity and helped shape democracy through art and humour.

Who was Soli Philander?

Born in Elsies River, Philander began his career at The Space Theatre in Cape Town, performing in plays such as Political Joke, The Car Cemetery, The Final Sting of the Dying Wasp, and Telling Tales. He gained widespread recognition as the presenter of the Afrikaans television program Silamour Philander and later became known for his stand-up comedy and one-man shows under the name Solly.

Philander was also a prolific playwright and director. His works include Take Two, Woeskroes, Hotnotsgot, and The Passion Gap, alongside the cabaret Rosie September, which he wrote, directed, and performed in. He contributed extensively to children’s educational theatre and entertained audiences on Cape Talk and Punt Geselsradio.

Soli Philander is survived by four biological children—Caleb, Ethan, Danya, and Kyla—as well as a foster daughter, Lauren, whom he supported through her final school year alongside his ex-wife, Toni. He announced his divorce in 2015.

Soli Philander’s creativity, humour, and passion for storytelling left an indelible mark on South Africa’s cultural landscape.

