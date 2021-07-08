"I Got the Job": Woman Celebrates Bagging Her Dream Job, Mzansi Wishes Her Well

A local woman has just scored the job of her dreams and couldn't wait to share the news with her social media fam

The young woman had waited long and worked hard for her moment to accomplish career success but is definitely not questioning God's timing

A sympathetic Mzansi definitely understood the many challenges that come with finding employment and took to the comments section to wish the woman well

A local woman is certainly gleaming after landing her dream job. The hardworking babe has often felt a little insecure watching others achieve what she so badly hoped for, but can finally revel in the success of her own achievement.

This woman got the job. Images: Lerato Ntshekisang/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Heading to her LinkedIn account, Lerato Ntshekisang shared the exciting news with her many colleges:

"I GOT THE JOB. I’ve always seen people post this and I always said I will post this too one day. Today is the day. My God is always on time!! My interview was 2 days ago and today they called to say they loved me!!!" she captioned the heartfelt post.

Social media users couldn't help wishing the relatable young woman well, especially given their own experiences with insecurity in the job market. Only adding to the good vibes, friends and colleagues gathered to wish Lerato well on her journey.

Check out some of the comments below:

Fiona Mtiya said:

"Congratulations love. When we celebrate the achievements of others, we are making way for our own. Good luck in your new role."

Zayd Darkazanly said:

"This part of your life is called the happyness?"

Palesa Malepe said:

"Ahhhh be I love seeing people win! Congratulations! Go kill it!!!"

Mbali Goodness Xaba said:

"Congratulations my sweet. ALL the best with your journey.'

Thandokazi Dinge-Mtyida said:

"Glory to Jesus."

Chantelle Masilela said:

"Congratulations dear!"

