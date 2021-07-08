Black Motion Trends as Duo's Epic Home Concert Impresses Fans: "This Is Awesome"

Black Motion is trending on social media after dropping their epic 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert' on YouTube

The talented music duo features some of Mzansi's best vocalists, such as Msaki and Nokwazi Dlamini, in their dope performance

Mzansi celebs and the music group's fans have reacted positively to Black Motion's spiritual performance during the online concert

Black Motion is trending on social media this Thursday, 8 July after dropping their epic home concert online. The duo has taken to social media to share the YouTube video and link to their online concert dubbed the 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert'.

Black Motion is trending as the duo's epic home concert has impressed their fans. Image: @realblackmotion

Source: Instagram

They featured the likes of singers Msaki and Nokwazi Dlamini and a live band in their dope set. The music band wrote on Instagram:

"It has been more than 10 years of building the motion on every global dancefloor recognisable to house music, showcasing our passion and love for Africa and the music that connects us all. Our journey continues and we are proud to bring you our @npr @tinydeskconcert (Home) Concert."

The music group's fans and music industry peers have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share their thoughts on their performance during the show. Check out some of the comments below:

@van_lexi said:

"Let me watch. I love their music and their performances are always fire."

@chwane_ commented:

"Thank you, watching it right now!"

@PrinceMnangweJR said:

"Thank you for the plug."

DJ DBN Gogo wrote:

"This is awesome."

Msaki commented:

"Wishing you guys more moments like this, so deserving."

skhushnas added:

"To God be Glory. You guys deserve everything great happening to your lives right now, yol have been amazing and consistent throughout the Decade. Can't wait to watch this NPR Performance."

