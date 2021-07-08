Will Smith teased Kevin Hart in an Instagram video where the comedian is pranked over his height on his birthday

Will Smith posted the video on the social app while passing on his good wishes as Kevin Hart turned 42

Kevin replied in his expected comic spirit before sending his love back to the Hollywood superstar

Multi-talented Hollywood entertainer Will Smith showed his deep closeness to comedy star Kevin Hart by taking a jibe at Hart’s famous short frame.

Will Smith Wishes Kevin Hart Happy Birthday With Hilarious Joke About His Height

Source: Instagram

The 52-year-old Will made sure to wish Kevin a happy birthday for his 42nd with one of the best practical jokes he could come up with.

The footage, which left Will's Instagram followers in stitches, sees Kevin leaving Will's home after a visit. Will leads him to the custom-made small door feature that looks like those created for pets.

With Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith in tow, Will can be seen and heard shaking Kevin’s hand before opening the tiny door for the short Kevin.

Kevin bursts out laughing as he stepped out of the smaller door frame before Will follows after him, but through the big door to hammer home the punchline to the joke.

Kevin was one of the first people to reply to the video Will posted on Instagram:

Kevinhart4real wrote:

“...Dying laughing!!! Love you man.”

Almighty_kd22 said:

“Favourite comedian and favourite actor in the same room.”

Timecapsule_ said:

“Kevin was legit like wtf.”

Meanwhile, Will is set to play the leading role in the upcoming biographical drama film King Richard. He plays Richard Williams, the father, and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. The highly-anticipated release will drop in November 2021.

