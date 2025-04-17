Popular Twitter troll Chris Excel replaced his long-used picture of actress Bianca Coster with a photoshopped one after she called him out on impersonating her

Podcast and Chill co-presenter Sol Phenduka scrutinised Chris Excel's new profile picture and raised an important query

Sol Phenduka's viral question sparked debate with users speculating whose face was used in Chris Excel's new picture

Sol Phenduka scrutinised Chris Excel's new profile picture. Image: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Renowned media personality Sol Phenduka has left social media abuzz after raising an important question regarding popular Twitter troll Chris Excel’s new profile picture. Sports superfan Mama Joy previously poked fun at Chris Excel's new profile picture with a hilarious meme.

Sol Phenduka questions Chris Excel's new pic

Chris Excel has topped trending charts on social media, particularly Twitter, after actress Bianca Coster lambasted him for impersonating her. Her latest rant seemed to have worked as Chris Excel finally folded and changed his profile picture to a photoshopped one.

Kaya 959 presenter Sol Phenduka took to his X account on Thursday, 17 April and raised a question that had social media buzzing. The former Big Brother Mzansi alumni queried whose face was photoshopped onto Chris Excel’s new profile picture. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Honest question, whose face has been photoshopped into this pic?”

Mzansi responds to Sol Phenduka

In the comments section, several netizens attempted to answer who they thought had been photoshopped into the picture of Bianca Coster. Others suggested that Chris Excel should remove it and use his own.

Here are some of the reactions:

@AsanteGraceX praised:

“🐐 is clever, he photoshopped nicely, now she looks 50 years old. You cannot complain in advance.”

@Ronewa_Mathephe answered:

“It's this Satan @AntonyNgele.”

@Rutsoka_ reasoned:

“Chris is really being an idiot. He should have stopped using this girl’s pic a long time ago. Now he is trolling her with this and his blind supporters somehow claiming victimhood?”

@MashaRostovv said:

“She now looks 50 years old. 🙆‍♂️ Bianca must complain more loudly.”

@miller_rak asked:

“Second question, why not use his own?”

@GobeGobe412302 said:

“The foolishness in this is so over the top. He could actually remove that whole picture and use his own or even an animal. He keeps on wanting to abuse and get into that lady's head, and men who grew up without a father figure follow him in this foolishness.”

@Pettylamemphis said:

“I’m just here to say yet again, no respect for consent. Merging a picture with a picture is just further disregarding Bianca Coster’s feelings.”

@Nicole_Dlamin responded:

“Ke Satan😩💔 Yoh this pic is traumatising me hle.”

Sol Phenduka questioned a Twitter troll's new profile picture. Image: solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka's wedding outfit roasted

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka was roasted for his attire at a friend's wedding in March.

Sol Phenduka is known for his impeccable style, especially at public events. While netizens normally praise him for his style, the attire Sol Phenduka wore, when he graced a friend’s wedding in Ga-Mashashane, Polokwane, had even his staunchest fans giving him the thumbs down.

Source: Briefly News