Popular X personality Chris Excel has been topping trending charts on social media after actress Bianca Coster called him out for using her picture

Well-known sports superfan Mama Joy joined the conversation and roasted Chris Excel's new profile picture

Netizens praised Mama Joy's timing and wit, while some suggested that Chris Excel would revert to Bianca Coster's original picture

Mama Joy poked fun at Chris Excel's profile picture. Image: mamajoy_chauke

Source: Instagram

Popular Twitter troll Chris Excel has been the subject of discussion on social media ever since actress Bianca Coster lambasted him for impersonating her.

The Isitha: The Enemy actress’ latest rant against Chris Excel seems to have borne fruit as the usually arrogant troll folded and changed his profile picture to a photoshopped one of the original.

Mama Joy roasts Chris Excel's new pic

Social media users weighed in on the development, and now, renowned sports superfan Mama Joy Chauke has joined the chat. The Royal AM supporter served Chris Excel a dose of his medicine and trolled the popular social media catfish.

Mama Joy took to her official X account on Wednesday, 16 April and shared a before-and-after meme showing Chris Excel’s former and current profile pictures. The left image showed Bianca Coster’s youthful glowing picture labelled ‘Under Jacob Zuma’, and the right one, labelled ‘Under Ramaphosa’, showed Chris Excel’s current picture, which looks like a stressed-out older version of Bianca Coster. The post was captioned:

“Who did this @ChrisExcel102 hi ta ba Loya my dawg.”

Fans react to Mama Joy's meme

In the comments, Chris Excel took Mama Joy’s trolling in his stride and laughed at the joke. Netizens also found the post hilarious, while some suggested that Chris Excel will revert to his original picture. Here are some of the reactions:

@Vogue_911 laughed:

“Terrible things are happening in South Africa 🤣”

@Anele_Matshaya said:

“🤣🤣🤣this is funny.”

@LuyandaMqikela said:

“He thinks we don't see him”

@karabeast24 responded:

“🤣 Lies Ramaphosa was the President in 2020 when Chris Excel joined Twitter.”

@being_scruffy suggested:

“We all know you will throw that original pic back soon. You were just cooling down the heat of single mothers. It’s a small setback for a massive comeback, chess moves.”

Who is Chris Excel?

According to Celeb Now, Chris Excel’s alleged real name is Azola Christopher Tabane, who lives in Port Elizabeth.

He is a South African man known for trolling people and posting mean comments on Twitter. He is a self-proclaimed catfish and the president of black Twitter.

Chris Excel's toxicity knows no borders. The Twitter troll was blocked by the popular US-based preacher TD Jakes in 2022 and US musician Ari Lennox.

Bianca Coster lands TV role

Bianca Coster has risen above the controversy with Chris Excel. In 2023, Briefly News reported that she landed her first major acting role in the etv drama series, Isitha: The Enemy.

Reacting to the news online, some credited Bianca Coster's success to Chris Excel. Some even went as far as telling Bianca to thank Chris Excel for giving her popularity.

