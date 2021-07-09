Rasta Paints a Questionable Steve Kekana Portrait, Mzansi Has Mixed Reactions

Rasta has once again caused a stir online after sharing his latest painting of Steve Kekana

The late jazz musician passed away recently and many have hailed the bad painting as disrespectful

Mzansi social media users headed to the comments section to share more of their triggered reactions, which you'll definitely want to read

Mzansi is definitely fed up with Rasta and his poorly attempted celebrity portraits, having a few mixed reactions to his latest rendition on SA jazz legend Steve Kekana. It seems South Africa could definitely not keep their thoughts a secret this time around, especially given Kekana's recent passing.

, @AdvoBarryRoux shared the controversial snaps.

"According to Rasta this is Steve Kekana," he cheekily captioned the post.

South Africans were definitely up in arms over the painting, with many disappointed at the lack of care given to a painting of the late & great Kekana. Still, others felt the artist was only egged on by the social media attention and should just be completely ignored.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Nko_text said:

"It is a good thing that Steve will not see this Rasta has no respect whatsoever I am angry."

@Muntumuyeza said:

"I might be wrong but it feels like Ntate Steve Kekana wrote his biggest hit for this exact moment such as this "take your love and keep it", we can only hope Rasta gets the message."

@_Macash said:

"This grootman must just sell weed, cause we all want some of that sh*t he's smoking."

@DumisaEric said;

"Can someone please do something ngoRasta ngeke that's more Robbie Malinga than Steve Kekana."

@NtsikiMR said:

"Hayi maan that looks like a cross between Tira and Tbo Touch."

@thefrolicmemory said:

"The more we tweet about this, the more we make the guy famous..just ignore whatever post related to him..only then he might consider something else."

"You're a true artist kanti": Rasta impresses with Leleti Khumalo art

In more on the local painter, Briefly News previously reported that controversial South African artist, Rasta, has pleasantly surprised many of his critics after he headed online to share some photos of the artwork he did as part of the #SarafinaChallenge.

"Leleti Khumalo portrait challenge on Sarafina dance challenge. #sarafinachallenge #Sarafina," he captioned the post.

Locals were quite impressed with the artist and did not hold back on revealing how delighted they were to see that he was actually able to properly portray people in his artwork, which is known to be quite controversial.

@TumiDaKing said:

"Kahle kahle wena Rasta uyadelela, you're a true artist kanti?"

@andile_komane said:

"Kahle kahle wena you know your job inkinga abanye abadwebeki direct."

@LuckyNaison said:

"Rasta this looks great, bigup bro."

@GreatMbulazi said:

"Practice makes perfect, well done Rasta."

