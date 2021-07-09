Thuso Mbedu has been on a winning streak since her leading role as Cora in the drama series, The Underground Railroad

Hollywood Critics Association announced that Thuso has been nominated for an award and she is up against Kate Winslet and Elizabeth Olsen

Seeing this made Mzansi fans extremely proud, however, fans from all over the world made it known that Thuso deserves this more than anyone

Thuso Mbedu has been doing big things ever since she bagged her role on The Underground Railroad, and best believe she is getting recognised for it too. News just dropped that our gurl is up for an international award.

Hollywood Critics Association posted on social media, revealing that Thuso has been nominated for one of their TV Awards.

Source: Instagram

Thuso is up against the likes of Kate Winslet and Elizabeth Olsen for the Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie award.

Hollywood Critics Association posted:

“The Nominations for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie are:

“Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

“Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha (NatGeo)

“Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision (Disney+)

“Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown (HBO)

“#HCATVAwards.”

Seeing this made the people of Mzansi so proud. Fans from all over the world flocked to the comment section to make it known that Thuso is SO deserving of this title!

@PeterBondMusic said:

“@ThusoMbedu hands down. One of the most extraordinary performances I’ve ever seen. Don’t even know if ‘performance’ is the right word, more like channeling…”

@WithJiveNami posted in support of Thuso:

@Ms_Nokphi commented with pride:

@Lucasmartins162 voted Thuso:

Thuso Mbedu thanks the people of SA for their support

South African-born actress Thuso Mbedu has shown gratitude to the people of Mzansi for the continued support.

Briefly News reported that the actress recently her debut in Hollywood as Cora in The Underground Railroad and received massive backing from South Africans.

Thuso decided to take to social media to let her home country know that she saw and felt all the love.

She posted:

“My fellow South Africans! Y’all showed up and showed off with the love. Thank you, thank you, thank you guys. From wanting to set aside a day to working on the dance (choreographed by Hungani Ndlovu) to rocking out in sneakers because they are my favourite thing: Thank you, I love you SA.”

