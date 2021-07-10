Loyiso Bala's Lockdown Baby Has Been Released, Welcomes 3rd Child

Loyiso Bala has welcomed the arrival of his third child, a beautiful baby girl; he took to Instagram to share the news

He posted a snap of himself and his baby with a touching caption welcoming his 'angel' home

The baby girl was born just seven days after his wife's 44th birthday, a belated birthday gift for the whole family

Jenniffer Bala has given birth to a beautiful baby girl who was conceived during the pandemic. Loyiso Bala is ecstatic at the arrival of his third child.

He shared a snap of his brand new bundle of joy on Instagram. He captioned the post with the following:

"A father holds his daughter's hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever.” Welcome home my angel, welcome home!"

Social media users took to the internet to congratulate the couple

he_waltzing_poet:

"Gods richest blessings to you and your beautiful wife. The girls must be so happy they have another sister. ❤️❤️❤️"

erniesmith:

"Congrats to you and Jen bro ! What an amazing blessing of grace ! ❤"

blessingnokoli:

"Congrats. I thank God for safe delivery."

elainea__cox:

Loyiso Bala celebrates his wife's 44th birthday

Loyiso Bala celebrated his wife's 44th birthday, the arrival of their third child is perfect timing.

"Today we celebrate the queen, my wife and mother to our beautiful children. Happy 44th Birthday baby @jenniferbala You are forever beautiful and forever loving. We appreciate all the special things that you do daily, that brings meaning and purpose to our lives!

We love you. Happy Birthday from me, Kenzie, Tori and soon-to-be-born baba "

Loyiso Bala shares throwback pic with cousin who looked after him

Loyiso Bala took to social media recently to share a throwback snap of himself with his cousin, Lwando Banton. The singer was seven years old and his cousin was 19 at the time the snap was taken.

Loyiso penned a sweet message along with the classic pic. He shared how Lwando used to take care of him and his siblings. On top of looking after Loyiso, Lwando also had to take care of his own siblings and mother.

Lwando worked as a petrol attendant at the time. The musician revealed that Lwando won an award in 1987 as the Best Petrol Attendant in Mzansi. He shared that when Lwando bagged that award, he convinced his bosses to get them scholarships at Drakensberg Boys High through in the choir.

