Halala: BI Phakhati Blesses Hungry Homeless Man with Shoes, Clothes and R1 500

BI Phakhati has swept in again like a knight in shining armour to help the less fortunate, in this case, it was Peter

He noticed that Peter's shoes looked like they had seen better days and blessed him with a new pair and clothes as well as money

Social media users were very impressed with BI and his generous heart and let him know how inspiring he is

BI Phakhti, South Africa's faceless philanthropist, has done it again. HE met a homeless man called Peter wearing worn outs shoes and clothes.

He asked Peter what size shoe he wore and told him to wait for him. Shortly afterwards he returned with a brand new pair of shoes and clothes.

BI Phakhati blessed Peter with shoes, clothes and money. Photo credit: @biphakathi

Peter was very grateful and thanked BI. However, BI never just give people things he also blesses them with money. He handed Peter R1 500 to buy himself some food.

Social media users take to the internet to praise BI for another good deed

Chewe Bowa:

"I was looking but was not really seeing. BI - You've opened my eyes to various sufferings some people go through and how indifferent we are to the poor. God bless you. From Lusaka, Zambia."

Patty Huwig:

"From Ohio, United States... Thank you for all you do for these homeless people!!!God bless this man, and also you BI Pakathi!!!!"

Doobsie Dee Motz Ram:

"He is happy and also shocked and surprised because he couldn’t think that someone can just come and do that to him"

Arlene Robinson:

"It truly hurt me to watch this video, the things ppl go though in life is very sad , but I am glad that Mr BI was able to help him with money and clothes. Mr BI is truly one of Gods earth Angels "

Old man asks for R1 gets blessed with R1100 instead

An old man walking beside the road stopped to ask for R1 in the hopes of getting something to eat. It was his lucky day, he unsuspectingly stumbled upon South Africa's faceless philanthropist BI Phakathi.

BI asked the man what his name was and if he had any children to which he replied that his name was Albert and that he did not have any children.

BI proceeded to give him R500 followed by another R400 and finally another R100. He told the old man that he had a child through him and wished him a happy Father's Day.

"This is your blessing, you have a child from me. I saw you and followed you. I want you to enjoy a happy Father's Day.

